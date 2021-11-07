Hallmark Channel Stars Dating Stories: Candace Cameron Bure, More





They love love! Hallmark Channel is known for its romantic films, and the actors who play them hold a special place in the hearts of fans. Watching them find their happy endings over and over onscreen makes viewers wonder what their personal lives are like offscreen.

Candace Cameron Bure, for her part, met her soul mate when she was young, marrying Valeri Bure in June 1996 when she was 20 years old. She has since revealed the keys to their lasting relationship.

We were separated a lot, the actress confided exclusively to Us Weekly in October 2018. Because I travel a lot, that’s the secret! Because, you know, being far from each other makes the heart more loving.

Candace also noted that respect goes a long way in a marriage. You really try, I always say this, to put your spouse on a pedestal, she added. And in return you hope, which my husband does, we have the same respect for each other and some days neither of us deserve it, but we do it because we honor and respect each other. You hang in there, you will always come back up if you are at the bottom.

While the former Full House once thought distance was important in keeping the romance alive, she changed her mind during quarantine caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

When you’re all in a house together to [over a year], you have to start talking about the things that you sort of avoid because of work, travel and all that, she told us in April 2021. We just went through some of the things that gnaw at us all the two.

Although the process was not easy, it has yielded positive results. There are hurt feelings for a minute. And then there’s the pout for a minute and the anger for a minute. And then you sort of go, well, how are we going to find out? And what decisions are we going to make? How do we reach a compromise in a way that you feel good about? Aurora star Teagarden Mysteries continued. So that’s exactly what we did. And that’s what marriage really is, but it kind of got thrown in your face during your 40s.

While Candace appears to be on solid footing in her actual relationship, she’s looking to change her Hallmark Channel romances by not waiting until her movies are over to kiss her co-stars.

I just feel like we’ve done so much where we wait until the end, she explained to us in August 2021. I just think we have to slip one in and then maybe it’s there it’s like, Oh, maybe that didn’t work! But no, it really works at the end!

Scroll through the gallery below to see what’s happening in the Hallmark Channel Stars Love Life!

