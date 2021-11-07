The UK is on the verge of a White Christmas with snow and snow this winter as temperatures plummet.





The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted that snow will fall this winter as temperatures drop sharply this year, increasing the likelihood of a White Christmas coming across the country.

November is expected to have sub-zero temperatures nationwide, and the weather forecast predicts winter showers from next week.

Temperatures can drop to minus 3 degrees the next day.

Coventry and Warwickshire will see light rain and wind over the next few days.

Meteorological Department meteorologists expect “winter showers” in the north and northwest next week, and “the risk of snow will continue” in lower parts of the West Midlands.

As we move into early December, weather experts say the winds will stop and the rain will stop as temperatures drop as fog and frost begin to fall.

The UK is set to face “colder than average” temperatures in December against the effects of La Nina, a climatic pattern in which mercury is submerged inland due to cooler ocean temperatures.

Cooler temperatures could culminate in a Hollywood-style Christmas across the country, with forecasters predicting snow during the festivities.

Coventry Weather Service Forecast Today

Mostly dry days followed by sunny skies, with odd showers thought that could affect the northern regions until morning. Breezes will remain throughout the day, with intermittent strong gusts of wind, and will generally feel cooler than Saturday. The highest temperature is 17 degrees.

Tonight

In the evening, the wind becomes weaker. This is followed by long clear, dry nights, followed by clear intervals. As the temperature drops, it feels chilly, causing frost on the countryside grass. Minimum temperature 2C.

Monday

It starts at clear intervals with cool breezes from Monday, but gradually becomes cloudy throughout the day. The wind will pick up late in the afternoon and rain will fall across the country. Maximum temperature 12C.

Tuesday-Thursday Outlook

It turned into a smooth Tuesday with rain for a day before it cleared up on Wednesday. Partly cloudy through Thursday with additional rain showers throughout the area.

