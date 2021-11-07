Latter-day Saint missionaries transferred from Ethiopia to Kenya





Four days after the government declared a state of emergency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temporarily moved 60 of its missionaries out of the country.

These missionaries and heads of mission, President Robert J. Dudfield and Sister Darice B. Dudfield of Australia, are now in Kenya, church spokesperson Sam Penrod said in a statement on Saturday morning.

The church also changed the assignments of 10 additional missionaries, Ethiopians who were serving in their home countries. Penrod said decisions about what to do with these 10 people were made to best meet the individual needs of the missionaries and their families.

Missionaries to Ethiopia Addis Ababa Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prepare to leave Ethiopia on November 5, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

These measures were prompted by civil unrest in Ethiopia, said Penrod. War has torn the north of the country apart since November 2020, when the government allowed Eritrean soldiers to enter Ethiopia and join Ethiopian military attacks against rebel forces in the Tigray region, according to an explanation of the roots of the conflict by the BBC.

The United States has ordered non-emergency government workers to leave Ethiopia, the U.S. embassy in Addis Ababa said on its website on Saturday.

Incidents of civil unrest and ethnic violence occur without warning. The situation could escalate further and lead to supply chain shortages, communication failures and travel disruptions, the embassy said, according to Reuters.

Thousands of people have died during the conflict, and Tigray soldiers have now marched within 200 miles of the capital Addis Ababa, according to the Washington Post.

Ethiopia’s Council of Ministers declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported. It is expected to last six months.

Tigray’s forces and their allies pose a serious and imminent danger to the country’s existence, the council said in its statement.

The Dudfields led the Ethiopia Addis Ababa mission from the capital for 16 months. The mission was organized in July 2020. Previously Ethiopia was part of the churches The country was previously part of the Ugandan Mission in Kampala.

All missionaries will continue to serve under the direction of their mission president, said Penrod. Further decisions on where these missionaries will be assigned will be made as the situation in Ethiopia is assessed.

Our prayers are with the members of the church and the people of Ethiopia in the face of these difficult and unknown circumstances.

Ethiopia is home to four Latter-day Saints branches with 1,800 members.

