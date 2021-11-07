



The chairman of the influential international consortium on drug policy says the Ministry of Home Affairs must stop pursuing the illusion of a drug-free society, away from the lofty buzzwords of oppression and prohibition.

As a new global index ranks each country’s handling of drugs, former New Zealand Prime Minister and Global Commission on Drug Policy Chairman Helen Clark said the UK is obsessed with a self-defeating strategy on: said he did brought misfortune.

Clark also said the Department’s approach to drug policy means police and criminal investigators in England and Wales can support a more progressive strategy.

Home office is a big problem. It doesn’t think outside the box. The UK has commissioners of crime and has more discretion at the local level, and some are ready to push the boundaries, Clark told the Observer.

But to achieve this consistently across the UK, the Ministry of Home Affairs must break away from the lofty words of oppression and prohibition and say: Look, we were wrong, our prison was full of drug offenders, marginalized people. It’s expensive and self-destructive, Clark added. His committee is mostly made up of world leaders.

In contrast, she praised Scotland for signaling that it recognizes that it has the highest number of drug use-related deaths per capita problems in Europe and wants to find new solutions.

Scotland knows its shame. After the last set [fatality] The figures came out, and the Scottish government [make a] Move, said Clark.

Her remarks came just before the first edition of the Global Drug Policy Index, which ranks countries according to indicators such as health and reduced harm, rather than traditional law enforcement actions on the number of arrests or the amount of drugs seized.

According to the latest National Crime Agency annual report, more than 150 tonnes of narcotics were confiscated in England and Wales when drug addiction deaths hit an all-time high, warning charities of a public health emergency.

Led by the International Drug Policy Consortium, a global network of 192 organizations, the index is meant to question its ambitions to achieve a drug-free society, which Clarke said was in vain.

Its illusion, the complete elimination of drugs? Have a dream. There has never been a time in human history where, for any reason, we have not been free from dependence on substances that will disengage us from our present reality. she said

The index comes 50 years after the UK’s Substance Abuse Act was enacted and forms the basis of an anti-drug strategy that segregates illegal drugs into classes that still impose varying penalties but are in increasing demand for reform.

A number of prominent activists are currently pushing for the decriminalization and regulation of drugs, with more than 60 lawmakers supporting a campaign to review the legislation.

Nevertheless, the UK is expected to be in the top 10 of the most progressive countries when it launches in London on Monday, and Clark said the ranking explains the current failure of global drug policy.

The index is composed of 75 indicators, including criminal justice and the state’s extreme response. Eight of the 30 countries featured in the first version have decriminalized drug use, and only three have moved people away from the criminal justice system.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs said: “Drugs harm communities and ruin lives. We must prevent drug use in our communities, support people through treatment and recovery, and combat illegal drug supply.

They cited Project ADDER, who said they were taking a broad and integrated approach to preventing drug use and supporting those who depend on drugs through treatment and recovery.

