US considers sanctions against Nicaragua ahead of country’s “mock” election (NPR)





Nicaraguan voters go to the polls on Sunday to choose a new president. The country’s leader, Daniel Ortega, is at the polls for a fourth consecutive term, and many are calling the election a sham.

MICHEL MARTIN, ANIMATOR:

Tomorrow, Nicaraguan voters are expected to go to the polls to choose a new president. The longtime leader of the Central American country, Daniel Ortega, is on the polls for a fourth consecutive term, but it is an election that international observers and opponents are calling a sham. Ortega has jailed candidates and political opponents and made almost any kind of criticism of his government a crime.

We’re now joined by Carrie Kahn from NPR in neighboring Costa Rica. She was banned from entering Nicaragua yesterday. Hi, Carrie. Thanks for join us.

CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: Hi.

MARTIN: Have you ever heard the Nicaraguan authorities explain to you why you were not allowed to enter the country?

KAHN: No, nothing. And I am not alone. No international journalist has been allowed to enter Nicaragua. You know, I – Michel, I’ve always been allowed in. I even went there for the 2016 elections. So this is unprecedented press censorship now in Nicaragua.

MARTIN: You know, and Daniel Ortega is a long-time figure in Nicaraguan politics. I think many people will know that in the 1970s he was a Marxist guerrilla who helped the Sandinistas topple the then US backed dictator. Critics say the plan to stay in power indefinitely made him a dictator like the one he fought against. Is it true?

KAHN: Well, he rigged these elections so that no credible opposition could oppose him. He jailed more than 150 opponents, including seven who said they wanted to run against him. And even some of his former revolutionary guerrilla war veterans, many of whom are almost 70 years old, he has been jailed. Its controlled Congress has passed laws that make just about any criticism of the government a crime. Critics and many in the international community say there is no doubt that Nicaragua has made a dramatic slide to an authoritarian one-party state with this mock election.

MARTIN: How do you find out what’s going on in Nicaragua? And are voters really supposed to go to the polls tomorrow?

KAHN: There’s a lot of pressure from the opposition to get people to sit on this one. They use the same slogan used during the pandemic – (speaking Spanish) – to stay home. I work with a journalist in Nicaragua. I don’t use their name to protect them. Journalists have been targeted and imprisoned by Ortega. The reporter spoke to people at the large open-air oriental market in Managua. 21-year-old worker Arturo Cano (ph) told the reporter he would go to the polls. He doesn’t think abstaining is smart.

ARTURO CANO: (Speaking Spanish).

KAHN: If I don’t fill out the ballot, he said, they’ll do it for me and steal my vote, he said, referring to Ortega and his election officials.

MARTIN: What did the United States say about tomorrow’s election and what options, if any, does the United States have in this situation?

KAHN: Senior State Department officials I’ve spoken to on condition that I don’t identify them say they will continue to apply sanctions on specific members of the Ortega government. Several have been targeted, such as Ortega’s wife, who is the vice president, and many say she really runs the day-to-day operations in the country. Perhaps even tougher penalties will come after tomorrow’s election.

MARTIN: And you are in Costa Rica, where tens of thousands of Nicaraguans have fled in recent years due to the collapse of the democratic situation that you just described. What are they saying?

KAHN: Opponents here are trying to unite and have called for a big protest tomorrow, and they are just urging family members not to vote tomorrow in Nicaragua.

MARTIN: It’s Carrie Kahn from NPR. Carrie, thank you very much.

KAHN: Thank you very much Michel.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on time by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/11/06/1053239116/u-s-considers-sanctions-for-nicaragua-ahead-of-countrys-sham-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos