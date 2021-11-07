Brexit News: UK withdraws 15 billion won in EU project funding | UK | News





As the UK-EU relationship grows increasingly distant, plans to pull out of the Horizon Europe, Copernicus and Euatom projects will see the UK explore its own domestic alternative funding. The UK has signed a deal to keep three projects after Brexit, but plans appear to be changing as senior ministers consider the concept of triggering Article 16 to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Debate is accelerating whether the UK is ready to trigger this, and ministers and officials are currently debating whether a parliamentary vote should be held.

If the UK does so, the EU has warned this week that it will face “serious consequences”.

Block is expected to backlash with punitive tariffs on high-value UK exports, tighter controls on UK trucks, and suspension of data transfer agreements with the UK.

The UK will donate £2.1 billion annually to the 7-year Horizon program to give UK scientists and researchers access to pan-European projects and funding.

It also reached a separate deal for its continued participation in the Uratom nuclear research program while gaining access to the Copernicus Earth observation program, which is considered essential to the UK space sector.

However, entry has been delayed by the EU, despite other non-member countries, such as Norway, already receiving official association status. This means UK institutions are missing out on research and funding opportunities.

Leaked government documents circulated by the Brexit Cabinet subcommittee this week said ministers believe the delay was a deliberate attempt by Brussels to leverage the talks on Northern Ireland.

Officials also feel that the program won’t show value for money anytime soon.

Leaked documents suggest that there is hope that the EU could be eased, but the department has been instructed to prepare “alternatives for each program in case linkage is not possible to a satisfactory schedule.”

The UK’s involvement with Horizon, Euratom and Copernicus is also likely to be leveraged in the ongoing Northern Ireland Protocol saga.

A number of measures have been ordered to help mitigate the threat, according to the government’s latest report, titled “Britain’s Approach to EU Program Participation”.

It is also understood that Brexit Minister Lord Frost has been working with Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng to revive the UK’s alternative to Horizon Europe, known as the Discovery Fund.

With a signal that complaints about Brussels are at an all-time high, the newspaper said, “We have to start working, even if the program benefits cannot be fully replicated in domestic alternatives.” “He said. superpower”.

Restoring Britain’s position as a world leader in science is central to Boris Johnson’s vision of a “global Britain”.

The UK has already taken several major scientific and industrial steps since it left the bloc.

To compete with China, the US and the EU, super magnets are considered part of the UK technology sector, which is essential for the production of semiconductors and electric vehicle batteries.

