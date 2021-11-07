UK travelers who refuse the Covid booster jab may face travel restrictions





The inisters plan to bring back quarantine and testing of travelers who refuse booster jabs.

A third jab can be a requirement to avoid movement restrictions when moving, which can take up more boosters.

Official guidance was updated earlier this month that the government is reviewing the implications and requirements of boosters for international travel certification and whether and how a NHS Covid Pass for travel may and may include booster vaccinations.

A government source said in an email on Sunday: It won’t happen immediately, but it will.

The controversial move will change the definition of being fully vaccinated from a double jab to a triple jab.

Nearly 10 million people in the UK have so far received a booster dose, but in the UK around 30% of people over 80 and 40% of people over 50 have not yet received a booster dose.

According to the paper, generating a negative test for COVID-19 will not be enough to circumvent the rules.

Officials are divided on how quickly the measures will be implemented, adding that they are discussing a grace period so that people who have requested a booster dose for six months after the second dose but have not yet received an appointment can continue traveling without quarantine, he added.

An additional 3 million people in the UK are being invited to receive a coronavirus booster jab next week.

People over the age of 50 and those at the highest risk of Covid-19 are eligible to receive a booster dose 6 months after the second jab.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said young relatives should be urged to provide boosters and flu vaccines to eligible parents and grandparents.

He said that if we all come together and do our part, the country can enjoy Christmas without going back to restrictions.

Javid said nearly 10 million people in the UK have received a Covid-19 booster and a third jab, which is a remarkable achievement in less than two months.

As this milestone approaches, we would like to thank those who have taken the lead and call on everyone across the country to be vaccinated, protected and restored to health.

We know that immunity starts to weaken after six months, especially in the elderly and vulnerable people, and additional vaccines will supplement the protection to keep people safe during the winter.

I strongly urge anyone eligible for a Covid-19 booster or flu vaccine to accept the offer as soon as possible.

And if you haven’t had your first and second vaccines yet, it’s not too late. The NHS will always welcome you with open arms.

This is truly a national mission.

If we all come together and do our part, we can get through this tough winter, avoid a return to restrictions and enjoy Christmas.

NHS England said 8 million of the 12 million invited had been vaccinated by Saturday.

16 million booster invitations will be sent out next week after the NHS booster program kicks off.

Dr Nikki Kanani, UK’s Deputy Director of the NHS Immunization Program, said that thanks to the hard work and unremitting efforts of the NHS staff, the NHS Covid-19 Immunization Program is currently immunizing more than 8 million people and preventing them in advance. of winter.

The NHS has invited millions of people who are eligible for booster vaccines, and hundreds of on-site or online appointments are available if you wish to get your immunizations quickly and easily. You deserve to come forward as quickly as possible to protect you and your loved ones.

Text invitations are sent from NHSvaccine and include a link to the NHS website so that anyone who is eligible can book an appointment at a convenient location nearby.

Those who do not receive an invitation can schedule an appointment on the NHS website or call 911.

Eligible people can also attend local site visits without an appointment, and find the nearest site visit through our online site finder.

More than 88 million vaccines have already been delivered since Margaret Keenan received her first out of clinical trial dose at Coventry in December 2020, with 9 out of 10 adults receiving her first dose.

