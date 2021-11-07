British football Twitter reaction after losing to Tennessee





The Kentucky Wildcats had a heartbreaking game at home against Tennessee, 45–42. It was a fantastic show for Will Levis and the striker, but defensively there was a total system failure for the Brad Whites unit.

Tennessee Hendon Hooker tried only 20 passes, but threw over 300 yards and made 4 touchdowns, most of them over 50-70 yards. The 2nd team had the worst performance of the Mark Stoops era, as there were some who couldn’t play certain against the Vols receptive troops.

The Wildcats managed to get over 600 yards of attack range and controlled over 30 minutes more possession time than UT, beating them and still losing by three points. Overall a pretty inexcusable game on defense.

Kentucky is on a three-game losing streak and heading to Vanderbilt next week.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Cats and Vols:

Coming tonight, @UKFootball was 119-0 when scoring at least 41 points in the rules.

Corey Price (@coreyp08) Nov 7, 2021

One of the worst defensive efforts I’ve ever seen in Kentucky football, especially the Mark Stoops.

Any system errors for Brad White’s troops.

Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) November 7, 2021

Kentucky is attacked from 612 yards and is defeated. can not believe it

Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) Nov 7, 2021

Swings over 30 yards in the face mask sequence definitely changed the way the game was played. We could have won the other way, but it was an important moment.

Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 7, 2021

#Vols took a break there.

It was a face mask.

How did the referee not see it?

Then give Stoops a 15-yard penalty? Mickey Mouse.

Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) November 7, 2021

Loved what I saw from Will Levis tonight. Amazing performance that gave Kentucky a chance.

Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) Nov 7, 2021

Kentucky started 6-0. It’s a three-game losing streak. This is a bitter medicine. Attack gives them 42 points and defense messes up the bed.

The ship sailed from Lexington in a potentially special season. You’ve been wasting your best attack program for a long time.

Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 7, 2021

The announcers were terrible tonight. Almost as bad as the referee.

Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) Nov 7, 2021

Obviously, defense is the reason Kentucky lost. It was unbelievably terrible for most of the night.

However, at the end of the first half sequence, there was a really big six-point swing and momentum change. If England gets a FG, they gain two possessions when they score in the second half.

Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) Nov 7, 2021

Last 2 opponents QB against Kentucky

Will Rogers: 39/36, 344 yards

Hendon Hooker: 15/20, 316 yards

Total: 51 of 59, 660 Yards, 0 INT

Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 7, 2021

Will Levis can miss me just by slandering Kentucky because he had a chance in this game.

Big Blue Express (@bigbluexpress) Nov 7, 2021

final | UT 45, UK 42

Will Levis: 31-49, 372 yards, 3 TD; 15 Rush, 47 Yards, 2 TDChris Rodriguez: 22 Rush, 109 YardsKavosiey Smoke: 11 Rush, 53 Yards, TDWan’Dale Robinson: 13 Rush, 166 Yards, TDIzayah Cummings: 4 Rush, 75 Yards, TDJosh Ali, yds : 3 rakes, 20 yards, TD

TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) Nov 7, 2021

In the last eight quarters vs. England, the opposing quarterback threw eight imperfect passes.

Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) Nov 7, 2021

3 matches in the 16th minute of the first half, field goals allowed, field goals conceded

#18 Barstool UK (@BarstoolUK) Nov 7, 2021

You must get into field goal range in 3 plays

Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) November 7, 2021

This is the longest time we’ve waited for the post-match press conference to begin.

I wonder if Mark Stoops is finally deciding whether he’s willing to go public and get a fine?

John Hale (@JonHale_CJ) November 7, 2021

A few comments:

make no excuses We will coach better and they will play better.

They were all big boys. We can handle criticism.

(End of the first half.)

Wish Id punted it.

Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) Nov 7, 2021

Mark Stoops on secondary

We need to take these guys to the 2nd car and go out and recruit them. Bring someone here to help.

Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) Nov 7, 2021

Mark Stoops: What an amazing football game. Very disappointed with our players and fans. It’s just a very difficult loss. Not sure if I’m part of someone like him.

Vaughts’ Views (@vaughtsviews) Nov 7, 2021

If you can win and win the ball game it’s still 10-3 and it’s still a special season. 10 wins is special for this program.

But that doesn’t make tonight any less boring.

dal (@dalsweatshirt) Nov 7, 2021

