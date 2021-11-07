UK Weather: The Meteorological Agency confirmed this week that Tropical Storm Wanda could hit Britain ‘indirectly’





Britain is set to become even more unsettling next week as the wreckage of tropical storm Wanda makes landfall.

A map of the US National Hurricane Center shows the course that Tropical Storm Wanda is taking and is expected to bring sustained winds to the country through Tuesday.

This is because there is currently a yellow warning for strong winds in northern Scotland until 5pm on Sunday.

The storm is expected to have an indirect impact on the forecast for early next week.

The warning states: “Intensification of northwest winds from the west will result in local gusts of 80 mph in exposed locations in northern Scotland.

These winds first spread across the Western Isles and northwestern mainland Scotland on Saturday evening.

Along with high spring tides, this is expected to cause big waves around the coast. The wind picks up gradually by Sunday afternoon.

Weather forecaster Dan Harris said Tropical Storm Wanda is not far from the UK and could indirectly affect forecasts early next week.

Netweather and STV forecaster Jo Farrow added: If Wanda gets caught up in another Atlantic cyclone, tropical energy could help bring wet and windy weather to Britain.

It is currently over the Atlantic Ocean and will be moving northeast over the weekend.

On Sunday night, Wanda is expected to weaken and relegate to a non-tropical zone, with the remainder of the storm falling into the larger Atlantic frontier, the Meteorological Agency said.

It then travels across the UK on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The weather service said the timing and route of the system is still unclear, but could lead to rainfall and potential weather warnings.

UK forecast for the next 5 days

today:

It will be particularly windy across northern and eastern Scotland where strong winds or heavy winds and high gusts are expected.

Many areas will be dry with sunny weather, but some showers are possible in the north, west and central regions. It is colder than yesterday.

Tonight:

The daytime showers ended this evening, leaving many areas dry and chilly through the night, followed by sunny skies.

Cloudy with occasional rain later in the West. The wind starts to blow less.

Monday:

In the south and east, it is initially bright and then dims, but remains mostly dry.

The northern and western regions are cloudy and windy with occasional rains, especially later.

Views from Tuesday to Thursday:

Clouds and rain will fall to the southeast from Tuesday through Tuesday and heavy showers will occur in the north.

Outbreaks of clouds and rain in the south are likely to return to the north during the week. It is mild in the south.

