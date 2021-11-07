People urged to get COVID-19 boosters with nearly 10 million jabs





Sajid Javid urges family and friends to help get their loved ones vaccinated.

Nearly 10 million people in the UK have received the booster vaccine and three million more sent in invitations in the next week.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid has urged the UK to work together to vaccinate those most vulnerable to COVID-19 with the booster jab.

He urged family and friends to urgently vaccinate loved ones and those most at risk from the virus to save lives, reduce pressure on the NHS and protect the UK over the winter so that it can continue. To live with COVID-19 without restrictions.

Nearly 10 million people in the UK have taken a top-up jab, and in the UK 7 in 10 people over 80 and 3 out of 5 people over 50 have already gotten a boost.

NHS England will be inviting another 3 million people to qualify for boosters next week. More than 13 million invitations, including texts, letters and emails, have already been sent to eligible people in the UK, asking them to book boosters online through the National Booking Service. Additional letters, due to land next week, mean approximately 16 million invitations have been sent out in the UK since the NHS booster program began.

A COVID-19 booster vaccine is delivered or scheduled at all safe UK aged care homes, and nearly 9 out of 10 have already been visited.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

Nearly 10 million people in the UK have received a COVID-19 booster and a third jab, a remarkable achievement in less than two months. As this milestone approaches, we would like to thank those who have taken the lead and call on everyone across the country to be vaccinated, protected and restored to health.

We know that immunity starts to weaken after six months, especially in the elderly and vulnerable people, and additional vaccines will supplement the protection to keep people safe during the winter.

We strongly urge everyone eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster or flu vaccine to accept the offer as soon as possible. For those who don’t yet qualify, help your parents, grandparents or vulnerable loved ones get the jab. Then you can save lives.

And if you haven’t had your first and second vaccines yet, it’s not too late. The NHS will always welcome you with open arms.

This is truly a national mission. If we all come together and do our part, we can get through this tough winter, avoid a return to restrictions and enjoy Christmas.

The National Reservation Service will be updated tomorrow (Monday, November 8) so that people 50 years of age and older who are eligible for a booster dose and those at highest risk of COVID-19 can pre-book a Zap 5 months after their second dose.

People will still be vaccinated six months after the second dose, but these changes will speed up the vaccination program as they will be able to get the dose on the day they qualify without waiting for a convenient appointment.

People can also call 911 to make an appointment and get the shot six months after the second dose without an appointment at hundreds of visiting sites across the country. Eligible people can use the NHS online walk-in finder to find the most convenient site for them.

The latest evidence from SAGE shows that protection against symptomatic disease drops from 65% up to 3 months after the second dose to 45% 6 months after the second dose, and from 90% to 65% with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine . Pfizer/BioNtech Vaccines. Protection against hospitalization drops from 95% to 75% for Oxford/AstraZeneca and from 99% to 90% for Pfizer/BioNTech.

