Palestinians and Israel fight over US mission in Jerusalem





In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said it viewed the reopening of the consulate as part of the international community’s commitments to end Israel’s occupation of the territories the Palestinians seek for their future state.

East Jerusalem is an integral part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and is the capital of the State of Palestine. Israel, as the occupying power, does not have the right to veto the US administration’s decision, the statement said.

Asked about the consulate at a press conference, Bennett reiterated Israel’s position on Jerusalem.

There is no room for another US consulate in Jerusalem, he said. Jerusalem is the capital of a state and it is the state of Israel. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid suggested that the consulate could instead be opened in the Palestinian administrative center in Ramallah, West Bank. The Palestinians reject the idea because it would undermine their claims to Jerusalem.

Israel regards Jerusalem as its eternal and undivided capital. The Palestinians seek the eastern part of the city, which Israel occupied in 1967 and later annexed, as the state capital they hope for.

The consulate appears to be another test between the Bennetts administration and the Biden administration, which decided to restore the traditional US foreign policy towards Israel and the Palestinians after the White House Trump largely sided with him. Israel on issues related to the conflict.

Trump had decommissioned consulate operations and placed them under the responsibility of his ambassador to Israel when he moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city in 2018. The embassy move infuriated him. Palestinians and caused them to sever most ties with the Trump administration.

Blinken did not provide a firm date for the reopening, and U.S. officials have hinted that Israeli resistance to the move could be an obstacle.

