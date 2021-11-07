



Winter is approaching in earnest with reports of sub-zero temperatures and blizzards coming.

Temperatures inevitably get colder with each passing year, but the severity and type of weather these events are affected by a number of factors.

Among them is La Niña, a meteorological phenomenon that lowers the temperature of sea water in the eastern Pacific.

Despite what’s happening on the other side of the globe, this could create high pressure around Greenland, pushing cooler air from the north into England and Europe.

Yorkshire Live says BBC forecasters are starting to form a La Niña, a sign that an Arctic eruption may be underway.

And Professor Adam Scaife, head of long-distance forecasting at the National Weather Service, said: “Rania has a huge impact on weather around the world, and it can even reach the UK.

In late autumn and early winter, La Nia tends to lead to high pressure developing in the mid-Atlantic, which can prevent the Atlantic weather system from supplying the UK with mild air and thus intensify cold conditions.

“But in late winter, La Nia tends to intensify the jet stream towards the Arctic, increasing storms and heavy rain, bringing milder conditions to our sector.”

However, the Bureau of Meteorology added that while this could happen, it is too early to predict with complete accuracy what will happen.

Other factors influence this type of weather, such as what is called Quasi-biennial Oscillation (QBO). These are regular changes in winds blowing in the atmosphere above the equator.

Meteorological Agency weather presenter Aidan McGivern said: The QBO is in the eastern phase this winter and the jet stream across the Atlantic is likely to weaken, making it more likely that the cold weather will affect the UK.

Between November 11 and November 20, the Bureau of Meteorology said that “low pressure areas in the north or northwest of England will bring changing autumn conditions at the beginning of the period.

“Light rain across England and Wales will be a brighter, drier interlude with showers, longer rains and occasional strong winds in the northwest.

“While there is an increased risk of heavy showers concentrated in the north, the driest and brightest weather is likely to be southeast England, with occasional showers to some areas.

“Average temperatures during this period, but milder interludes will become more prevalent at first and then colder interludes will become increasingly possible later. Some winter conditions are possible in the higher north, with some risk at lower levels.”

After this period, the accuracy of forecasts decreases due to the changing nature of the weather.

However, from November 20 to December 4, the Korea Meteorological Administration said, “The high pressure is expected to stabilize during this period.

“Conditions overall appear to be less windy than in the previous period, and stormy conditions are far less than normal.

“Frost and fog are becoming more and more likely, with temperatures initially slightly lower than average, creating winter conditions in the northern hills.

“Over this period, it is generally drier than average, and temperatures are generally close to average.”

