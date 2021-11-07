As travel to the United States approaches, travelers around the world anxiously await reunions





In the United States on Monday, airports are expected to be filled with people reuniting with relatives, relatives and friends from the 33 countries that have been banned from traveling directly to the United States for more than a year and a half.

Luise Greve, 23, from Erlangen, Germany, was among travelers who bought the first flight that would bring them alongside their loved ones as soon as the White House announced that the trips would open on November 8 to fully vaccinated visitors from ‘old banned. countries.

Under the new rules, fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed to enter the United States if they can show proof of vaccination and a negative coronavirus test taken within three calendar days of travel. Unvaccinated Americans and children under 18 are exempt from the requirement, but must be tested for coronavirus within 24 hours of travel.

Ms Greve last saw her boyfriend in March 2020 just under 600 days ago, she noted when she visited him for three weeks in Sedalia, Missouri.

The couple met in early 2019 when they were randomly assigned to be part of the same castle-building guild in Lords Mobile, a co-op game they play on their phones. About a week before he returned to Germany during their March 2020 visit, the United States suspended most travel from Europe. As the pandemic dragged on, her boyfriend, who is 20, could have visited her in Germany. But his job didn’t give him any vacation time, and he couldn’t afford to quit.

Ms Greve, who is a university student, had planned to use a workaround used by many frustrated travelers during the pandemic and enter the United States after spending two weeks in Canada. But before she could do so, the White House announced it would lift the travel ban. After authorities announced the date, she got a flight out of Nuremberg at 6 a.m. Monday and arriving, after several stopovers, in Kansas City at 8:27 p.m. that evening.

Friday, before her trip, she was excited but nervous. When checking in, she will need to show her proof of vaccination and a negative coronavirus test result. She did not allow herself to hope.

I’m just afraid things have gone wrong because throughout the pandemic things have gone wrong, she said. Once in Kansas City, I can breathe again after a year and a half.

Beatrice Fratini, 24, who lives about an hour from Venice, also expressed reluctance for her reunion with her American fiance to actually happen Monday night in Washington, DC. The travel ban had traumatized her, she said.

I’m horny but I’m not going to believe it until I’m here, she said.

These long separations can put strain on relations, said Giulia Polvara, who lives near Milan. Ms Polvara, 30, is heading to the United States next Saturday, the first day she is absent from work after the ban is lifted. Mr. Polvara met his special friend as she called him, in December 2020 while visiting his sister in New York City. They spent an intense week together.

She was supposed to visit him in early March 2020, but the region of Lombardy, one of the regions in Europe hardest hit by the coronavirus, was on lockdown, meaning she couldn’t even leave her city. near Lake Como to get to the airport. By the time Italy relaxed its restrictions on Lombardy, the United States had banned most visitors from Europe.

There is so much to prepare for this event, she said. I am very happy. I’m also afraid of being disappointed or that it will be.

The man she is going to see could not come to Europe because he is an Iranian living in New York and he was waiting for the United States to issue his green card. The same week the ban was lifted, her green card was issued, she said.

