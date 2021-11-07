British Airways Increase Flights to Greece to Prepare for Tourism Boom





Airlines are preparing to deploy hundreds of thousands of seats between the UK and Greece next summer, anticipating a boom in overseas vacations as travel restrictions ease.

Jet2 and easyJet are among the airlines adding capacity to their 2022 pre-pandemic flight schedule. Jet2 has 1 million more seats than in 2019 on sales between Greece and the UK, and easyJet says it plans to add about 500,000 more. If space is available at the airport, we can provide you with a ticket on your itinerary.

“I met most of the travel agencies and airlines here in the UK. . . We are very optimistic about 2022.

Kikilias said Greece expects to see 35% more tourists from the UK next year than in 2021. This equates to a record about 3.6 million in 2019. He predicted that the “Sun, Sea, Sand” season would start earlier than usual. , In March.

An agreement between the airline and the Greek government and the Ministry of Tourism are helping to secure airport slots on planes in exchange for guaranteed inbound flights, which shows the travel industry’s faith in a strong rebound in international travel next year.

Ryanair’s CEO Michael O’Leary said he expects the recovery to accelerate by the summer of next year, when his airline will operate more than 500 new routes across Europe.

“I am looking forward to very big growth next year,” he said.

Several travel agencies, including Europe’s largest Tui, say bookings for summer 2022 vacations have already surpassed bookings for 2019, and consumers are choosing to save money with lockdowns on higher-tier accommodations and resorts. .

Greece was one of the first European countries to open to international tourists after the first lockdown in 2020. Tourism-related income accounts for about 25% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The UK is Greece’s second-largest inbound market after Germany, but strict travel restrictions in the UK this year have forced many people to vacation at home.

Appointed tourism minister in September, Kikilias, who previously served as health minister, said the country took a “calculated risk” to open its doors early, but it has paid off with greater consumer confidence that Greece is safe to travel. .

The government has deployed additional doctors at hotels, added health care staff to popular island destinations in Greece and used €320m of EU funds to upgrade the tourism sector, the minister said.

Greece has set a target of 50% of 2019 passenger numbers and income in 2021, equivalent to between 5 and 6 billion euros in tourism-related spending, but the government says so far this year it has already reached 65% of its 2019 income level I did.

Wizz Air, Lufthansa and Ryanair were among the airlines to report their first profit quarters since the outbreak of the pandemic in the three months leading up to the end of September. IAG, owner of British Airways, expects a turnaround in the second or third quarter of next year.

