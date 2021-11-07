China builds missile targets shaped like US aircraft carriers and destroyers in remote desert





The Chinese military has built targets in the form of a US aircraft carrier and other US warships in the Taklamakan Desert as part of a new target complex, according to photos provided to USNI News by the satellite imagery company Maxar.

The outline of a US aircraft carrier and at least two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are part of the range of targets that were built in the Ruoqiang area in central China. The site is near a former target area used by China to test early versions of its DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles, known as aircraft carriers, according to news reports from 2013.

This new range shows that China continues to focus on anti-carrier capabilities, with an emphasis on US Navy warships. Unlike the Iranian Navy’s aircraft carrier-shaped target in the Persian Gulf, the new facility shows signs of a sophisticated instrumented target range.

The aircraft carrier target itself appears to be a flat surface without the aircraft carrier island, aircraft elevators, weapon floats, or other details, as seen in Maxar’s footage. On radar, the outline of the aircraft carrier stands out from the surrounding desert much like a target image, according to images provided to USNI News by Capella Space.

There are two other target areas representing an aircraft carrier that have no metal, but stand out as an aircraft carrier because of their outline. But other warship targets appear to be more elaborate. There are numerous vertical poles positioned on it, possibly for instrumentation, depending on the imagery. Alternatively, these can be used for radar reflectors to simulate the superstructure of the ship.

The establishment also has an extensive rail network. An October 9 image of Maxar showed a target 75 meters long with instrumentation extended on a 6 meter wide rail.

The area has traditionally been used for ballistic missile testing, according to a summary of Maxar images from geospatial intelligence firm AllSource Analysis which identified the site from satellite images.

Mock-ups of several likely U.S. warships, as well as other warships (rail-mounted and movable), could simulate targets related to target search / acquisition tests, according to the AllSource analysis summary, which indicates that there is no indication of weapon impact zones in the immediate vicinity of the models. This, and the many details in the mockups, including the placement of multiple sensors on and around the ship’s targets, makes it likely that this area will be intended for multiple uses over time.

Analysis of historical satellite images shows that the structure of the carrier target was first built between March and April 2019. It underwent several reconstructions and was then substantially dismantled in December 2019. The site was brought back to life at the end of September. of this year and the structure was practically completed in early October.

China has several anti-ship ballistic missile programs overseen by the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force. The CSS-5 Mod 5 (DF-21D) land missile has a range of over 800 nautical miles. It has a maneuverable re-entry vehicle (MaRV) to target ships. The larger CSS-18 (DF-26) has a range of approximately 2,000 nautical miles.

In July 2019, PLARF conducted its first-ever confirmed live fire in the South China Sea, firing six DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles into waters north of the Spratly Islands, according to the Pentagon’s latest annual report on China. military. The Chinese are also deploying a longer-range anti-ship ballistic missile that initially emerged in 2016.

The versatile DF-26 is designed to rapidly exchange conventional and nuclear warheads and is capable of conducting precision ground attacks and anti-ship strikes in the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and South China Sea from mainland China. In 2020, the PRC fired anti-ship ballistic missiles at a moving target in the South China Sea, but did not admit doing so, the report reads.

In addition to land-based anti-ship ballistic missiles, China has a program to equip the People’s Liberation Army Navy H-6 bombers with a massive anti-ship ballistic missile. First revealed in 2018, the CH-AS-X-13 will likely be the largest air-launched missile in existence and would be large enough to accommodate a hypersonic warhead.

Another possible launch pad for anti-ship ballistic missiles is the new Renhai Type-055 large-class destroyer. Described as a missile cruiser, it will be capable of carrying anti-ship ballistic missiles, according to the Pentagon report.

This is not the first time that China has built an aircraft carrier target in the desert. Since 2003, a large concrete slab, about the size of a forwarder, has been used as a target. The slab, which is part of the Shuangchengzi missile test line, has been hit several times and is frequently repaired. The new Taklamakander Desert site is 600 miles away and is much more evolved. The new target ships are approximations closer to the ships they are intended to represent.

While questions remain about the extent of the weapons that will be tested at the new facility, the level of sophistication of what can now be seen at the site shows that the PLA continues to invest in deterrents to limit the effectiveness of US naval forces close to China. targeting in particular the fleet of American carriers.

According to the Pentagon report released last week, a primary goal of PLARF will be to keep US aircraft carriers at risk from anti-ship ballistic missiles throughout the western Pacific.

