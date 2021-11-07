COVID-19: The number of booster jabs implemented in the UK reaches 10 million | UK News





According to the latest figures, there are currently 10 million COVID-19 booster jabs administered in the UK.

The milestone, hailed by the Prime Minister, was reached after a third shot of 409,663 rounds was fired on Saturday, bringing the total to 10,062,704.

Another 35,045 first dose and 23,952 second dose were also administered, meaning 50,234,416 had at least one jab and 45,836,791 had two.

The third dose is currently given to people 50 years of age and older and those considered to be at the highest risk of COVID-19.

The rollout started in September, and people in the UK had to wait up to six months after their second dose before they were eligible for an appointment.

However, you can make an appointment 5 months from Monday, but you can actually get the booster after 6 months.

In most cases, boosters are designed to replenish the immunity you receive with two doses at the beginning of the year. For immunocompromised people, it is classified as a third dose because the first two jabs did not provide sufficient protection.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted after the milestone was confirmed on Sunday: “An astonishing 10 million people across the UK have already come out for the booster.

“We know that vaccine immunity weakens over time, so boosters are very important to protect you and your loved ones during the winter.

“As soon as you are called, take this lifesaving jab.”

10 million amazing people from all over the UK have already applied for boosters.

We know that vaccine immunity weakens over time, so boosters are very important to protect you and your loved ones during the winter.

Receive this life-saving jab as soon as you are called. pic.twitter.com/62NspODIqV

— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 7, 2021

The latest figures from the government’s coronavirus dashboard also showed an additional 30,305 daily infections compared to 30,693 on Saturday and 38,009 at this time last week.

There were 62 more deaths within 28 days compared to 155 on Saturday and 74 a week ago.

According to government statistics, the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus now stands at 141,805.

The booster jab milestone comes as the health minister urges the elderly and vulnerable to take them “as soon as possible” to avoid restrictions imposed on Christmas.

Sajid Javid is calling because an additional 3 million people in the UK will be invited for additional injections.

Javid’s message comes after one of the UK’s top scientists warned that the UK situation is “concern” that the COVID crisis is “not over”.

Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcom Trust, made the remarks after Sky News announced that it was leaving the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

Sir Jeremy advocated a “vaccine plus” strategy to contain the high levels of transmission seen in the UK.

His plan calls for more masking, ventilation and ongoing coronavirus testing as the country overcomes what some experts predict will be a difficult winter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-number-of-booster-jabs-administered-in-uk-reaches-10-million-12463025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos