US Navy launches ship named after gay rights leader Harvey MilkExBulletin





The US Navy launches the USNS Harvey Milk in San Diego on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Alex Gallardo / AP .

. Alex Gallardo / AP

Alex Gallardo / AP

The US Navy launched and named a ship named after murdered gay rights leader Harvey Milk, who served in the Navy during the Korean War but was demobilized after being questioned about his sexual orientation.

The 742-foot-long vessel that was launched from San Diego on Saturday is the second of six new ships in the Navy’s Fleet Refueling Program, which will help replenish fuel for other Navy ships that are already at sea. The Navy plans to eventually have 20 ships in the program.

The ship’s name after an icon in the LGBTQ rights movement represents a symbolic milestone for the military after a long history in which gay servicemen have not been able to serve openly. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said it helps right past wrongs and shows a commitment to current and future LGBTQ service members. It is estimated that 100,000 veterans have been released from military service because of their sexual orientation.

“Leaders like Harvey Milk have taught us that a diversity of backgrounds and experiences contributes to the strength and determination of our nation. There is no doubt that future sailors aboard this ship will be inspired by the life and l ‘Milk legacy,’ said Del Toro.

Stuart Milk, Milk’s nephew and co-founder of the Harvey Milk Foundation, spoke at the event and said that one of his uncle’s dreams was “that the military serve with authenticity and not be forced to hide who they were and who they love. “

In this April 1977 file photo, San Francisco supervisor Harvey Milk sits in the mayor’s office as the city’s gay rights bill is signed in San Francisco. The Navy names a ship in honor of the late gay rights leader, who served in the Navy for four years before starting a career in the city government of San Francisco. STF / AP hide legend

toggle STF / AP legend

STF / AP

Harvey Milk served in the Navy from 1951 to 1955, including the Korean War. His nephew said the Navy provided the Milk family with documents describing his release and that it was “less than honorable”.

Milk says the Navy approached him to cancel his uncle’s dishonorable discharge posthumously, but decided not to do so to remind him that not everyone was treated with honor.

“We have to teach our history to keep us from going back,” Stuart Milk said on Saturday. “This Navy ship sends an important message to the world.”

In 1977, after his naval career, Milk became the first openly gay elected official in California when he won a seat on the San Francisco board of directors. But he was assassinated a year later by a former town overseer.

The ship’s two sponsors were Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., And Paula Neira, a Navy veteran and clinical program director at the Center for Transgender Health at Johns Hopkins University.

Neira christened the ship by smashing a bottle of champagne on the hull, which is a Navy tradition.

The six new ships are part of a program named after the late civil rights leader and former Georgian Congressman John Lewis. The other five ships in the fleet are also named after leaders who have championed civil rights: former Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren, Robert F. Kennedy, Lucy Stone, Sojourner Truth and Lewis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/11/07/1053330774/navy-ship-harvey-milk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos