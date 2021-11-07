UK to launch emergency measure on Northern Ireland trade – Irish Minister





Irish Foreign Minister Simon Covney speaks during the presentation of the Party Manifesto for the Irish General Election in Dublin, Ireland on January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lorraine O’Sullivan/File Photo

DUBLIN, November 7 (Reuters) – Ireland said on Sunday that the UK government appeared to be ready to invoke an emergency unilateral clause in the Brexit deal governing Northern Ireland’s trade agreements.

The UK has repeatedly threatened to activate emergency measures under Article 16, which allows both sides to take unilateral action if it considers that post-Brexit trade agreements are having a very negative impact on their interests.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Covney told RTE Radio on Sunday that “all the evidence suggests that the UK government is laying the groundwork for invoking Article 16”.

The UK left the EU last year, but since then, London has delayed implementing a border checkpoint between the state of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, which is obligatory under the divorce agreement, according to the 27-nation bloc.

London said the check was disproportionate, fueling tensions in Northern Ireland and jeopardizing the 1998 peace agreement.

The 1998 agreement significantly ended the “trouble” that killed 3,600 people in a 30-year conflict between Irish Catholic nationalist militants and pro-British Protestant “loyalist” paramilitaries.

Coveney said there is a growing view across the European Union that the UK government is not negotiating in good faith and that the UK is trying to break the talks by “intentionally asking for what you know you can’t get”.

In October, the European Commission proposed a series of measures to ease trade between the UK and Northern Ireland, falling short of a sweeping overhaul that London is calling for post-Brexit trade rules for the region. read more

“I think the EU can go a little further on some of these issues and their package is not the EU’s final decision, but the UK government wants to work with them,” Coveney said.

Report by Graham Fahy Edited by Gareth Jones

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-seems-set-invoke-emergency-measures-nireland-trade-irish-minister-2021-11-07/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos