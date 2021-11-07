Five things to know about reopening the US-Mexico border





1. His return to business as usual. Almost.

Starting Monday, November 8, the United States will re-allow foreign travelers to enter the country after nearly 20 months of restrictions imposed by COVID-19. Travelers once designated as non-essential, such as tourists, will be able to enter the country by land, air and ferry as long as they are fully vaccinated and have the proper documents to legally enter the country.

2. Proof of vaccination is required.

Travelers must show proof of vaccination when entering the United States by land, air or ferry. According to US Customs and Border Protection, proof of vaccination will be accepted on paper or digitally. For now, the United States will only accept travelers fully vaccinated with vaccines approved by the World Health Organization. The CanSino vaccine from China or the Sputnik vaccine from Russia are not approved by the WHO.

3. Texas is # 2 for border crossings.

The Lone Star state border ranks second for ground traffic from Mexico to the United States, just below California, according to statistics from the Bureau of Transportation. Between January and August 2021, 43.1% of people crossing the border in a personal vehicle passed through California; 42.7% arrived through Texas. While 46.2% of pedestrians crossed California, 37.5% of all border workers crossed the border on foot through Texas.

Texas concentrates 82% of those who entered by bus, while only 4.7% crossed California. Texas dominates freight traffic, as 67.8% of containers crossed the state border, while only 22.5% passed through California.

4. Dallas-Fort Worth dominates among international flights.

International travel is down 40% so far this year at Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport compared to 2019. But lifting travel restrictions is expected to create a major boost. D / FW has 165 international flights scheduled for Monday, the first day with the new travel rules, according to the Diio by Cirium flight schedule service. DFW Airport is slated for more than 2,800 international flights in December and will accept passengers from 61 foreign destinations. These 61 non-stop international destinations equal the airport record first reached in 2019. Cities that were not on DFW’s flight cards a year ago, such as Amsterdam in the Netherlands and Lima, Peru, have been reintroduced. But some have not returned and may not return for several months, including Qantas Airways flights to Sydney and American Airlines flights to Beijing and Shanghai.

5. Texas picks it up at border crossings.

In nearly 20 months of partial border closures, the entire US border region has lost an estimated $ 20 billion in economic impact as people have stopped regularly crossing the border to buy or consume. goods or services, according to an estimate by Jose Ivn Rodrguez. , researcher at the Baker Institutes Center for the United States and Mexico.

Texas has lost an economic advantage of at least $ 5.7 billion just for the direct spending that travelers typically make in the United States, Rodrguez said. The total loss to Texas, including direct and indirect revenue, would be around $ 12 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/news/2021/11/07/five-things-to-know-about-the-reopening-of-the-us-mexico-border/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos