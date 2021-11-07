Britain’s loneliest dog spent 4 years in a kennel





A four-year-old puppy who has spent most of her life in kennels is desperately looking for a home. Sue lurcher has spent more than four years at Bath Cats and Dogs Home after arriving as a stray puppy in August 2017. In 2018, Sue He was adopted for a while, but it was not his fault, but the owner’s situation changed and he returned to the shelter. It must not have been easy for her, but the shelter staff could not understand why Sue was not selected. They aimed to get her a home before the end of the year, and they still have hope.

Sue is described by her keepers as ‘affectionate and wonderful to people’. Source: BPM Media

According to RSPCA figures for 2019, it takes an average of 56 days to move a stained dog home, compared to 41 days for all other colors. Vanessa Langford, public relations officer for Bath Cats and Dogs Home, said: to be a long time in itself. With the right owner she is really affectionate and all our animal care team loves her. She’s really people-focused, loves toys and is very sociable, doesn’t sit in a corner and doesn’t do much. Another good thing about her is that she is clever. She likes to learn new things. She can already do things like feet and sitting. She loves to learn because of human interaction. She definitely has some challenging behaviors so it needs an experienced owner, but I’m sad she’s so lovable.

Litigation has some limitations.

Rehoming Sue has limitations that may be one of the reasons it takes her so long to find a home. She cannot live with children and cannot live with other animals. Because of her staggering mindset, she has to wear a muzzle when going for a walk. She likes meeting new friends, but can be overly excited, so she needs some help with basic training and manners.

She also needs an experienced and patient owner with a safe garden as she can jump high. Vanessa said: We got calls from a lot of people who wanted to give her a house. However, if you have children or other dogs, calling is of no use. People are really lovable and want her, but we can’t risk her being overly aroused by other dogs or children. It’s not her fault if you do that.

The last thing we want is for her to come back. She has a wonderful home here, but we know she would be much happier with someone else to rest with. She is an affectionate girl and loves cuddling on the sofa as much as she loves playing with toys.

As much as we love her, she will be happier in a house with a loving owner.

Anyone who thinks they can give Sue a house of love should contact [email protected]

