Iran Holds Large-Scale Military Exercises After Clash With US Navy | Military News





The naval part of the exercise, which is expected to last several days, takes place east of the Strait of Hormuz and in the Arabian Sea.

Tehran, Iran The Iranian military is organizing a large-scale maritime, land and air military exercise, which comes shortly after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the United States Navy had a clash in the Arabian Sea regarding a seized tanker.

The exercise kicked off on Sunday morning and is expected to incorporate soldiers, ships, armored vehicles, manned and unmanned aircraft, as well as missile and radar systems into offensive and defensive capabilities.

Abdolrahim Mousavi, commander-in-chief of the Iranian army, told state television that the exercises will take place in an area covering one million square kilometers (386,000 square miles) east of the Strait of Hormuz, from the Arabian Sea and northern parts. of the Indian Ocean.

On land, the exercise will take place in the general area of ​​the southeastern provinces of Sistan and Balochistan, and Hormozgan, in addition to the coasts of Makran.

Since we are aware that the enemy is trying to gather the necessary information after the mobilization of our forces in the region, we are strengthening from today our efforts to monitor the enemy movements that had started a few days ago. , he said from the southeast port of Konarak.

Mousavi also detailed that on the first day of the exercise, which is expected to last several days, ships and commandos will undertake an operation to breach enemy coastal defenses from the sea, while Iranian forces and missile and radar systems will simulate the defense of the beach lines.

State television also broadcast footage of speedboats maneuvering at sea, soldiers boarding combat helicopters and commandos parachuted from planes to land on beaches.

The Iranian military and IRGC have staged several large-scale exercises in different parts of the country in recent months amid tensions with the United States, threats from Israel and disagreements with northwest neighbor Azerbaijan. .

US caught off guard in tanker incident

Iranian military officials on Sunday continued to praise the country’s military capabilities in a confrontation over a Vietnamese-flagged tanker announced Wednesday that they said the United States had attempted to seize in order to steal their shipment of Iranian oil. It was not known exactly where the tanker was heading.

Yadollah Javani, the IRGC’s political assistant, told state broadcaster that the United States is trying to prevent Iranian oil sales and enforce the unilateral sanctions it imposed as a result of their withdrawal in 2018 from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

But the Americans were caught off guard because IRGC naval forces used helicopter operations to deploy troops on the tanker who wanted to steal Iranian oil and redirected the ship to long-range Iranian waters, did he declare.

Earlier this week, state television broadcast dramatic footage of the incident, which occurred on October 25, showing Iranian soldiers boarding the ship. They were also shown to be warning an American ship and helicopter and escorting the tanker.

The tanker, called the Sothys, and its crew are now in Iranian custody and Vietnam has said it has started talks to release them.

US officials offered a contrasting account of what happened in the incident, saying the Iranian claim he attempted to steal their oil was not true and that US forces were simply present. to monitor the situation.

The incident was made public on the eve of the 42nd anniversary of the takeover of the US embassy in Tehran, which led to a 444-day hostage-taking.

Iranian officials celebrated the anniversary Thursday with anti-US and anti-Israel messages, and IRGC commander-in-chief Hossein Salami praised the response to the tanker incident and pledged to resist the influence. American in the region.

Iran announced on Wednesday that talks with world powers in Vienna to restore its nuclear deal which, if successful, will lift US sanctions will resume on November 29 after breaking down in June to allow President Ebrahim Raisi to train. its administration.

