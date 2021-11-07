US Citizens Against FBI: Will the Government Face Charges of Illegal Surveillance? | Human rights





On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could determine whether the U.S. government is to be held accountable for its mass surveillance of U.S. Muslims after 9/11.

The nine judges will be asked to decide whether American Muslim citizens who have been subjected to covert surveillance by a paid informant at their Southern California mosque can seek redress in court.

Sheikh Yassir Fazaga, Ali Malik and Yasser Abdel Rahim, the three plaintiffs, argue that they and thousands of other Muslims have been targeted because of their religion, and the federal authorities who subjected them to such unconstitutional treatment should answer for it.

Government attorneys will respond that the case should be dismissed, as arguing it would reveal information about federal counterterrorism operations that would be detrimental to national security. Information about who they were investigating and why, as well as details of FBI sources and methods, must be kept confidential on the grounds that they are state secrets.

Ahilan Arulanantham, a human rights attorney at UCLA who will litigate FBI against Fazaga for plaintiffs on Monday, told reporters the question for the court was simple: Will the people we represent ever have their day. before the tribunal ? Are the courts open to protect the religious freedoms of this community, or can the government slam the doors every time it claims to act in the name of national security?

At the heart of the case is Craig Monteilh, a fitness instructor convicted of fraud, who was hired by the FBI as an informant five years after 9/11 as part of Operation Flex in which he monitored mosques. in Irvine, California.

Ali Malik, one of the three plaintiffs in the Fazaga case, vividly remembers Monteilh’s first visit to the Islamic Center in Irvine in July 2006. The informant introduced himself as a person of French origin and Syrian woman wishing to convert to Islam.

He wasn’t someone you’d forget, Malik told The Guardian. Physically he is very dominant over a tall guy, a bodybuilder. He’s massive, shaved head, tattoos so he didn’t look like the majority of voters in the center.

Malik, an American citizen by birth, was 22 years old and a student when Monteilh appeared. Malik said he and his fellow worshipers were delighted to welcome the new convert, who took the name Farouk al-Aziz, to their community.

We had never known an undercover provocateur, Malik said. We had no reason to believe the FBI was involved in this activity. In fact, the FBI had come to our mosque, looked us in the eyes and assured us that they were not spying on us.

Malik became Monteilh’s mentor, teaching him to pray. For over a year, they met regularly, sharing personal details about their lives and training together at the gym.

Malik recalls being uncomfortable about Monteilh when he started asking questions about violent jihad, becoming more and more incessant about the subject.

He would say: What about jihad? And that? I had only one answer: vigilant violence is not acceptable in Islam. You need to focus on how to pray and connect with God.

Malik heard the same concerns from other people in the Monteilh mosque who were inciting violence between them. He was so assertive and spoke with such urgency that he was truly intimidating.

The last conversation they had was so unsettling that Malik went to the imam of the mosque and told him that Monteilh was potentially violent and a danger to the community. Eventually, a restraining order was issued preventing Monteilh from visiting the mosque.

Ironically, the mosque also informed the FBI of their concerns. The FBI said it would take care of the situation.

In 2009, it became public knowledge that Monteilh worked for the FBI and attempted to trick law-abiding American Muslims with his rhetoric on violent jihad. It appeared that he had collected hundreds of phone numbers, thousands of email addresses, and hours of video and audio recordings inside mosques, homes and businesses associated with Muslims.

Monteilh then admitted his role, telling The Guardian in 2012 that his FBI officials had allowed him to have sex with Muslim women and to tape their conversation on the pillow. They said, if it could improve intelligence, go ahead and have sex. So I did, he said.

That same year, Monteilh told NPR he told two worshipers: We should bomb something.

Malik joined his co-plaintiffs, Sheikh Yassir Fazaga and Yasser Abdel Rahim, in filing a complaint against the FBI. In 2011, with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California and the Council on American-Islamic Relations of Greater Los Angeles, they filed a federal class action suit accusing the government of monitoring American Muslims in violation of their rights. constitutional.

The invocation of state secrets in the Fazaga case was the first time in recent US history that privilege was invoked to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a US citizen regarding domestic law enforcement .

Monday’s hearing is the second time that the Supreme Court will consider the application of state secrets this term. Last month, judges considered whether Guantnamo detainee Abu Zubaydah should be able to question two former CIA contractors about the brutal torture he suffered at a black site in Poland.

In the Fazaga case, the country’s highest court will decide whether the lawsuit against FBI surveillance can be continued under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. This would allow the case to be heard in a federal district court with some of the proceedings conducted in private to protect sensitive information.

Malik and his fellow plaintiffs will be in Washington on Monday to listen to the arguments, although they are not allowed to enter the courtroom under Covid restrictions. He told The Guardian that hearing was probably the most important thing in my life, other than getting married and having children.

He said the lawsuit boils down to a simple premise: Can I practice my religion without feeling like I’m doing something wrong?

Regarding the government’s allegations of state secrets, Malik said: It’s terrifying to know that the government can carry out illegal activities against me and that as a citizen I cannot ask them to accountable. All I ask is the establishment of the rule of law so that the constitution of the United States is respected.

