The UK is playing a very risky game with a $16 threat.

The UK government’s move to suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol could jeopardize the Brexit withdrawal agreement as a whole, Chairman Sinn Fins said.

Mary Lou McDonald mentioned the possibility of the EU taking retaliatory action if the UK threatens to trigger Article 16 of the cessation mechanism under the post-Brexit Irish maritime trade agreement.

Regarding the prospect that the UK will activate Article 16, McDonald’s said: “It will prove once again of tremendous malice, especially that Ireland, the northern part of Ireland, is playing the game with collateral damage from the Conservative Brexit.” Chicken with European institutions.

I would also like to say that it is wrong to imagine that the UK government has all the cards and they are playing a very, very risky game, including jeopardizing the entire withdrawal agreement.

The Northern Ireland Protocol imposed a new check for goods arriving in the region from Great Britain (PA).

McDonald’s said the EU’s proposal to address issues related to the protocol was better than many expected.

But she told the BBC One NIs Sunday Politics program that everything has flexible limits.

Now the reality is that the ball is at the feet of Boris Johnson and his mistress. They must act in good faith and adopt a position with a serious and long-term view.

If they don’t, the consequences will be very serious indeed.

Sinn Fin leaders made the remarks as there is growing speculation that negotiations between London and Brussels over the protocol remain deadlock and that the UK government is poised to trigger Article 16 later this month.

The UK government has repeatedly warned that it will unilaterally suspend elements of the Protocol if an agreed upon outcome is not reached.

Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald (Damien Stran/PA)

The oversight role of the European Court of Justice, which oversees the operation of the Protocol, remains a key challenge in talks aimed at resolving the Protocol’s operation.

A trade agreement that created economic barriers to the movement of goods between the UK and Northern Ireland was originally agreed between the EU and the UK as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

The purpose of the protocol was to prevent the creation of hard borders on the island of Ireland after Brexit.

Effectively keeping Northern Ireland within the EU’s single commodity market led to the inspection of goods crossing the Irish Sea from the UK.

