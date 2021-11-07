What to know this week





Traders will receive yet another batch of inflation-focused economic data this week, helping to show whether price pressures have continued during the economic recovery. Separately, some travel restrictions are expected to be lifted for those entering the United States this week, offering a potential boost to a host of travel-related businesses.

Wall Street closely followed incoming inflation data as it reopened. Businesses have struggled to meet increased demand as consumer mobility accelerated, leading to shortages and a host of supply chain disruptions, which in turn contributed to the rise in prices. price.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index (CPI), due for release Wednesday, is expected to show high inflation continued into October, with a variety of consumer goods and services showing increases of continuous prices.

Consensus economists expect the CPI to rise 5.8% in October from a year ago, accelerating from September’s annual rate of 5.4% to reach the fastest rise since 1990. And on a month-to-month basis, the CPI likely rose 0.5% in October to pick up from September’s 0.4% rate.

We will be watching for signs that the inflation problem is at a peak, ”David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth US, wrote in an email on Friday. high inflation in six months. He’s not going away.

Excluding more volatile food and energy prices, consensus economists also expect a recovery in basic categories. Over the past year, the core CPI likely hit 4.3% in October, down from 4.0% in September year-on-year. This would be just below the 4.5% year-over-year increase in July, which had been the largest increase in the base rate since 1991.

Some of the reopening-related categories that saw price spikes in early summer cooled slightly in September, with the latest Delta variant wave of the pandemic dampening consumer demand for travel and related activities. But expect a rebound in October, some economists have said.

The acceleration in the core CPI will likely be services-driven, with actual activity starting to increase amid lessening COVID concerns. Airlines’ fares were still down nearly 25% from pre-pandemic levels in the September report, and we believe there will be a possibility of a sharp rebound this month, “Bank of America economist Michelle Meyer wrote in a note. . “Transportation services are also expected to be supported by a rebound in car and truck rental prices and a modest increase in auto insurance prices. Accommodation will be another beneficiary of the increase in travel.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 21: Shoppers leave Nordstrom at The Grove on Thursday, October 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. Buyers take advantage of the beautiful fall day. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In terms of goods, however, Meyer noted that retailers of housing and furnishings, clothing and other supplies may have slashed prices in October to help push holiday shopping forward, which could lead to a drop. overall prices for these categories in Wednesday’s CPI report.

Nevertheless, inflationary pressures remained much more pronounced and lasting than some economists had expected. Supply chain shortages and rising raw material costs have led various companies to announce price increases. Mondelez (MDLZ), the maker of Oreo cookies and Ritz Crackers, said it was implementing 7% price increases in the United States to offset rising costs. Clorox (CLX) said in its earnings call last week that it would increase prices by 70% of its cleaning and housing portfolio by year-end. And CEOs of a wide range of businesses, from cosmetics company ELF Beauty (ELF) to outdoor leisure supply company Vista Outdoor (VSTO), recently discussed the price increase for their products. in interviews on Yahoo Finance Live.

For investors, the implications of these sustained inflationary pressures could mean tighter monetary policy and higher forward rates. Federal Reserve officials tweaked their language on inflation in their monetary policy statement last Wednesday to show they “expected” inflation to be transitory. This marked a departure from their previous assurances about the temporary nature of these price pressures.

“We have said that supply and demand imbalances linked to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have contributed to significant price increases, and we have said that progress in immunization and an easing supply constraints are also expected to support continued gains in economic activity and employment, such as a reduction in inflation, ”Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in his post press conference -FOMC last week. “So we’re trying to explain what we mean and also recognize more uncertainty about ‘transient’. “

United States eases travel restrictions for vaccinated travelers

On Monday, the United States is expected to reduce travel restrictions for international visitors who show proof of vaccination, easing what had been months of restrictions on international tourism and inbound travel to the United States

Travel to the air and land borders will be included in the changes. These restrictions were first put in place at the start of the pandemic under the Trump administration in March 2020, and have been maintained by the Biden administration since January. Visitors from a plethora of countries have been affected by these travel restrictions to the United States since the start of the pandemic, including much of Europe and China. Foreign nationals entering the United States under the new rules will be required to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days if traveling by plane. “

The relaxation of these restrictions weighs on a number of companies in the air transport and accommodation sectors. And already, a number of CEOs of these companies have pointed out the potential pent-up demand this would unlock.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky was one such executive who pointed to the almost immediate reaction from consumers following the White House’s initial announcement of the easing of restrictions last month.

“On October 15, I think it was on that date that President Biden announced the reopening of the borders and asked travelers to come to the United States. Within a week of that announcement, we saw an increase of 44% of nights booked for stays crossing the borders enter the United States on Airbnb for stays on November 9 and later, when the borders were opened, ”said Chesky during the call for the results of the company last week.

However, it could also lead to extended wait times and short-term travel disruptions, some executives have warned.

“It’s going to be a bit sloppy at first. I can assure you there will unfortunately be queues… but we’ll fix it,” Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta, reportedly said at a travel event. last month.

Data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) showed an increase in the number of travelers checked in at U.S. airports in recent months, indicating a further increase in demand. On November 4, passenger throughput was over 1.9 million, up sharply from the 867,105 on the comparable day of 2020, but still lower than the more than 2.5 million travelers counted on the comparable day of 2020. 2019.

Economic calendar

Monday: No notable report is scheduled for publication

Tuesday: NFIB Small Business Optimism Index, October (99.3 expected, 99.1 in September); PPI Final Demand, month after month, October (0.6% expected, 0.5% in September); PPI excluding food and energy, month on month, October (0.5% expected, 0.2% in September); Final demand PPI, year on year, October (8.6% forecast, 8.6% in September), PPI excluding food and energy, year on year, October (6.8% forecast, 6.8% in September)

Wednesday: MBA mortgage applications, week ended November 5 (-3.3% over the previous week); Initial jobless claims, week ended November 6 (265,000 expected, 269,000 in the previous week); Continuing claims, week ended October 30 (2.105 million in the previous week); Consumer Price Index, month-to-month, October (0.4% expected, 0.2% in September); Consumer price index, year on year, October (5.8% expected, 5.4% in September); Consumer price index excluding food and energy, year-on-year, October (4.3% expected, 4.0% in September); Wholesalers’ inventories, month over month, September final (1.1% expected, 1.1% in previous print); Monthly budget statement, October (- $ 61.5 billion in September)

Thursday: No notable report is scheduled for publication

Friday: JOLTS Job Openings, September (10.439 million in August); University of Michigan sentiment, November preliminaries (expected 72.4, October 71.7)

Earnings calendar

Monday: Coty Inc. (COTY) before market opens; Clover Health Investment Corp. (CLOV), The RealReal (REAL), Lemonade (LMND), Roblox (RBLX), PayPal (PYPL), Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE), TripAdvisors (TRIP), SmileDirectClub (SDC), AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC), Zynga (ZNGA) after market close

Tuesday: Blue Apron (APRN), Workhorse Group (WKHS), Palantir (PLTR) before the market opens; DoorDash (DASH), Poshmark (POSH), Coinbase (COIN), Vroom Inc. (VRM), fuboTV (FUBO), Plug Power (PLUG), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Nio (NIO) after market close

Wednesday: Disney (DIS), Opendoor Technologies (OPEN), Compass (COMP), Bumble (BMBL), Wish (WISH), Affirm Holdings (AFRM), Green Thumb Industries (GTII), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), Beyond Meat ( BYND), Figs (FIGS), 23andMe Holdings (ME) after market close

Thursday: Tapestry (TPR), Yeti Holdings (YETI), Organon & Co. (OGN) before market opens; Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) after market close

Friday: Bakkt Holdings (BKKT), Warby Parker (WRBY) before market opens

