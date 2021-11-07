Over 10 million people in the UK have received a Covid-19 booster jab.





According to government data, more than 10 million people have now received a Covid-19 booster or third jab.

According to the latest figures, a total of 10,062,704 people in the UK received a booster and a third jab, and in the UK 7 out of 10 people over 80 have already received the top-up jab vaccine.

45,836,791 people (79.7%) received the second dose and 50,234,416 people (87.4%) who received the single dose.

In the Northeast and Yorkshire, 1,388,202 received a booster or third jab.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said: “Currently, over 10 million people across the UK are provided with essential protective boosters, further strengthening their defenses against this horrific virus.”

“This is a phenomenal achievement and I want to thank everyone who is working hard on the rollout and everyone who comes forward for the jab.

“We know that our immunity starts to weaken after six months. The booster jab will protect us most vulnerable during the winter.

“Don’t delay. We can stop the virus by getting the vaccine as soon as possible so you can protect yourself and your loved ones this winter.”

Sajid Javid urges people not to delay getting vaccinated (Image: PA)

The National Reservation Service will open tomorrow (Monday, November 8) to allow anyone eligible for a booster vaccine (over 50 and those at highest risk of COVID-19) to pre-book a jab five months after the second dose. will be updated so that

People will still be vaccinated six months after the second dose, but these changes will speed up the vaccination program as they will be able to get the dose on the day they qualify without waiting for a convenient appointment.

People can also call 911 to make an appointment and get the shot six months after the second dose without an appointment at hundreds of visiting sites across the country. Eligible people can use the NHS online walk-in finder to find the most convenient site for them.

Over a million people from London, Midlands, Northeast and Yorkshire, Northwest and Southeast have taken top-up jabs.

The figures show the number of top-up jabs from locations across the UK.

East of England 996,164

Midland 1,552,387

Northeast and Yorkshire 1,388,202

Northwest 1,126,027

Southeast 1,392,592

South West 956,896

London -1,026,423

A Covid-19 booster vaccine has been delivered or scheduled from all safe UK aged care homes, and nearly 9 out of 10 have already been visited.

Vaccine Minister Maggie Throup said, “We are making remarkable progress with our Covid-19 booster program, a testament to the tireless dedication of the NHS, GPs, pharmacies and their teams.”

“The booster vaccine will allow people at high risk of complications from COVID-19 to maintain strong immunity during the winter, and as soon as they qualify, we urge everyone to accept the offer.”

Cold weather has traditionally increased virus transmission and will be a challenge for the NHS.

Vaccines provide a high level of protection, but immunity declines over time, especially in the elderly and at-risk groups, so vulnerable people may need to get a Covid-19 booster vaccine this winter to strengthen their defenses and protect themselves. It is important to receive. .

The latest evidence from SAGE shows that protection against symptomatic disease drops from 65% up to 3 months after the second dose to 45% 6 months after the second dose, and from 90% to 65% with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine . Pfizer/BioNtech Vaccines.

Protection against hospitalization drops from 95% to 75% for Oxford/AstraZeneca and from 99% to 90% for Pfizer/BioNTech.

Vaccines are still highly effective against severe disease, but small changes can make a big difference in hospitalization.

For example, changing protection against hospitalization from 95% to 90% doubles hospitalizations for vaccinated people.

Booster programs are designed to compensate for this weakening immunity.

Pfizer’s initial results show that a booster dose on a first-line schedule of the same vaccine restores up to 95.6% protection against symptomatic infection.

Last month, clinical guidelines were updated, so boosters may be available to those at highest risk slightly earlier.

This includes nursing home residents who may have received their second dose at a different time to receive the vaccine in the same session as long as 5 months have passed since the second dose.

It can also help other vulnerable groups, such as those confined at home, get flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.

Vaccine confidence is high, with data from the National Statistical Office stating that nearly all (94%) of the 50-69 year-old population are likely to receive a COVID-19 booster. 70.

The flu is another winter virus that can be serious. To give people the best protection during the winter, people who are eligible for the free flu vaccine should come forward and get the shot at their GP clinic or local pharmacy, or when offered by an employer or other health care provider.

Over 10 million people in the UK have received a Covid-19 booster jab (Image: Nick Potts/PA)

Dr. Nikki Kanani, GP and Director of Immunization Programs at the NHS, said, “Thanks to our staff, the NHS Immunization Program has been able to deliver fantastic results in boosting immunization, saving more than 10 million lives in just 7 weeks.

“Yesterday a record 371,000 boosters and tertiary doses were recorded in the UK alone, bringing the total to 8.5 million, as hundreds of thousands of people come forward every day to maximize protection.

“With winter fast approaching, I urge anyone who has not yet received a booster dose, or who has not actually had their first or second dose of vaccine, to delay any further in protecting themselves and their loved ones from this deadly virus.

“People can now come without an appointment to get their booster immunizations, and starting tomorrow they can make an appointment a month before they become eligible. As soon as they can.”

The government has launched a nationwide advertising campaign to encourage people who deserve boosters and flu shots to help protect themselves and their loved ones and reduce the burden on the NHS.

This includes billboards, broadcast and community radio and television.

The offer of the first and second Covid-19 vaccines is open to anyone who is eligible. The vaccine is available free of charge at thousands of vaccine centers, GP clinics and pharmacies.

About 98% of people live within 16 km of an immunization center in the UK, and vaccinations are given in places such as mosques, community centers and football stadiums.

There are currently more than 500 booster immunization centers compared to April this year, with 1,697 immunization centers operating in April 2021, and over 2,200 immunization centers operating today.

A vaccine is also available for children aged 12-15, providing the best protection at schools and over 200 vaccine centers this winter.

