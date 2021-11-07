Ethiopians speak out against US at rally to support military campaign





ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 7 (Reuters) – Tens of thousands of Ethiopians gathered in Addis Ababa on Sunday to support Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government as federal troops fight rebel forces threatening to march on the capital.

Some protesters spoke out against the United States, one of the foreign powers that called for a yearlong war ceasefire, which escalated amid advances by rebel forces last week.

The UN Security Council, the African Union, Kenya and Uganda have also called for a ceasefire in the conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.

Canada, calling the situation in Ethiopia “to evolve and deteriorate rapidly,” has withdrawn the families of its embassy staff and non-essential Canadian employees, the foreign ministry said on Sunday. Its embassy remains open in the capital.

Abiy’s government, which has pledged to continue the fighting, said on Friday it had a responsibility to secure the country and urged foreign powers to support Ethiopia’s democracy. Read more

Ethiopia’s state-appointed Human Rights Commission said on Sunday authorities appeared to use the state of emergency declared on Tuesday to arrest people because of their ethnic identity.

“In some police stations, families are denied access to detainees, and they cannot deliver food and clothing. In addition to this, elderly people and mothers with children are among the detainees, ”the commission said in a statement.

Government spokesman Legesse Tulu and federal police spokesman Jeylan Abdi did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Police spokeswoman Fasika Fante on Thursday denied the arrests were ethnically motivated, saying those detained “directly or indirectly” support the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a banned party formerly part of the Ethiopian government and now fighting federal forces.

Some of those gathered for the rally in Meskel Square in Addis Ababa draped themselves with the national flag.

“Shame on you, USA” read one sign, while another said the United States should stop “sucking the blood of Ethiopia”.

“THEY WILL NEVER SUCCEED”

The administration of US President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Ethiopia of “gross violations” of human rights and said it planned to withdraw the country from a US trade pact.

The conflict in the north of the country began a year ago when forces loyal to the TPLF seized military bases in the Tigray region. In response, Abiy sent troops, who initially drove the TPLF out of the regional capital, Mekelle, but have faced a sharp turnaround since June this year.

Civilians attend a pro-government rally to denounce what organizers say is the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF) and the interference of Western countries in the country’s internal affairs, in Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 7, 2021. REUTERS / Tiksa Negeri

Read more

Some protesters expressed their anger at a US call on the government and the TPLF to negotiate.

“They want to destroy our country like they did in Afghanistan. They will never succeed, we are Ethiopians,” said Tigist Lemma, 37.

The mayor of Addis Ababa, Adanech Abiebe, addressed the protesters and cited Ethiopia’s history of resisting colonial rule to justify the war.

The conflict has killed thousands of people, forced more than 2 million people from their homes and left 400,000 people in Tigray facing famine.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths visited Mekelle on Sunday and met with women affected by the fighting and humanitarian partners, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said. ‘UN.

OCHA said it “has engaged with the de facto authorities on the need for humanitarian access and protection of civilians in all areas under their control, and on respect for humanitarian principles.”

“REQUEST RECONCILIATION”

A humanitarian source in Ethiopia and a person familiar with the matter told Reuters that AU special envoy to the Horn of Africa, Olusegun Obasanjo, was also on hand.

The AU and government spokesman Legesse did not respond to a request for comment. TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda told Reuters that Griffiths and Obasanjo visited Mekelle.

At the Addis Ababa rally, popular musician Tariku Gankisi, whose songs call for Ethiopian unity, called for restraint.

“Don’t let any young people go to the front to fight, let the old ones hold the grass fresh and ask for reconciliation,” Tariku told the crowd, before his microphone was turned off, it was not clear by whom. Fresh grass is a symbol of peace in Ethiopia.

Under the state of emergency declared on Tuesday, the government can order citizens of fighting age to undergo training and accept military duties.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the extent of the TPLF’s advance. The TPLF and their allies told Reuters last week they were 325 km (200 miles) from the capital. The government accuses the group of exaggerating its earnings.

The government also complained about foreign media coverage of the conflict, and some people at the rally held up signs denouncing “fake news” in Ethiopia.

Billene Seyoum, spokesperson for Abiy, said on Twitter on Saturday: “The media propaganda orchestrated against Ethiopia is intensifying… Despite everything, Ethiopia will win!

Report from Addis Ababa Newsroom and Nairobi Newsroom; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Maggie Fick, Frances Kerry and Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/rally-back-militarys-campaign-ethiopians-denounce-us-2021-11-07/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos