Storm Wanda is set to bring winds of 80 mph to England with a gale advisory for Yorkshire.

Yorkshire could be set to gusts of 80 miles per hour as tropical storm Wanda storms the UK this weekend through the Atlantic Ocean with rain.

A map of the US National Hurricane Center shows the storm is heading towards the UK and bringing winds that last until Tuesday.

Scotland is likely to be most affected with winds of 60 to 80 mph, but the rest of the UK can stay for a week with gusts of wind.

A yellow warning for winds is currently in effect in northern Scotland until 5pm on Sunday.

However, Britain will see more unstable weather next week as the remnants of tropical storm Wanda arrive from Tuesday, Mirror Online reported.

Weather forecaster Dan Harris said Tropical Storm Wanda is not far from the UK and could indirectly affect forecasts early next week.

Netweather and STV forecaster Jo Farrow added: If Wanda gets caught up in another Atlantic cyclone, tropical energy could help bring wet and windy weather to Britain.

It is currently over the Atlantic Ocean and will be moving northeast over the weekend.

Britain is preparing for a major gust as Storm Wanda travels across the Atlantic Ocean.

On Sunday night, Wanda is expected to weaken and relegate to a non-tropical zone, with the remainder of the storm falling into the larger Atlantic frontier, the Meteorological Agency said.

It then travels across the UK on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The weather service said the timing and route of the system is still unclear, but could lead to rainfall and potential weather warnings.

Yorkshire forecast for the next 5 days today:

In most cases, it dries mainly from prolonged sunlight. There is a chance of some showers across the Peninsula during the morning, resulting in cloudy skies and clear skies in the afternoon. It is especially windy throughout the highlands where there is a risk of strong winds. Maximum temperature 11C.

Tonight:

There will be mostly clear and dry nights. Strong winds will ease and it will become somewhat chilly through the morning, with the possibility of rural frosts in some areas. Minimum temperature 2C.

Monday:

It starts off sunny and chilly, then becomes cloudy and a little cooler. It is generally dry, but there is a chance of rain mainly in the west from the late afternoon or early evening. Maximum temperature 13C.

Views from Tuesday to Thursday:

Cloudy and cool early Tuesday with some rain. Later it will be drier and brighter. Sunny spells and isolated showers Wednesday. Mostly cloudy on Thursday with occasional rain or drizzle. It is quite mild.

