Children who suffered when a US nuclear test went wrong





During Castle Bravo’s 1954 test on Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands, America carried out its largest nuclear explosion, a thousand times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. The nuclear fallout fell on the inhabitants of the atolls located more than 160 km away, including Rongelap.

The following is an excerpt from Blown to Hell: Americas Deadly Betrayal of the Marshall Islanders, where Dr. Robert A. Conard, a former Navy medic who was among those who first examined the natives of the Marshall Islands after Bravo, discovers a new impact of radioactive fallout on children. Beginning in 1956, as an employee of the Atomic Energy Commission’s Brookhaven National Laboratory, Conard directed the annual medical examinations of the Rongelapese.

Over the years, Dr. Robert A. Conard and the pediatricians he brought with him to Rongelap carefully observed the slow development of several children who had been exposed to the 1954 fallout. In the survey conducted in March 1963, Doctors’ attention initially focused on two boys who were one year old at the time of the fallout.

Both showed early signs of cretinism, a state of physical and mental growth retardation due to thyroid hormone deficiency often linked to iodine deficiency.

Of particular interest was the development of a palpable nodule in the thyroid gland of Disi Tima, 13, a fisherman’s daughter, who had been exposed to the Bravo fallout when she was four years old.

Conard thought the findings concerning the three children may have represented the first signs of long-term effects of the radiation, and he sent the thyroid nodule for a lab examination. He had also requested a re-study by the AEC of the initial estimate of the radiation dose absorbed by children, an estimate which had been made from the radiochemical analysis of a collective urine sample taken from Kwajalein in 1954, 15 days after the start of the fallout.

That first study, nine years earlier, detected low levels of radioactive iodine, but missed some shorter-lived isotopes of iodine. A new study by Conards put the radiation dose to a child’s thyroid gland at 1,050 rads, a level high enough to cause possible problems.

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland, just under an inch in adults and half the size in children. It sits on either side of the trachea and is tied under the larynx with a thin cloth. The thyroid is one of the many glands that regulate the chemical content of the blood, its main job being to capture iodine that enters the bloodstream and use it to make the thyroid hormone called thyroxine.

Too much thyroxine causes rapid cardiac overactivity, high blood pressure, and rapid cell growth. Thyroxine deficiency is marked by slowness, slow speech patterns, thickening of the skin and, in children, cretinism.

The two Rongelap boys both showed stunted growth patterns and an inability to focus on work, whether at school, as was the case with a boy, or at home, as it was. the situation with the other.

In early 1963, Representative Wayne Aspinall (D-CO), chairman of the House Interior Committee, introduced a Kennedy administration compensation bill for the Rongelapese that called for the creation of a 1 million dollars with each of the 82 Rongelap on display. people with an equal share.

By law, an individual would receive accrued interest on their share each year. He also said a beneficiary could withdraw their share of their principal if necessary upon a special request to then-Home Secretary Stuart Udall, who under the bill would control the entire fund. fiduciary.

In formulating this bill, Home Office officials considered the obvious problem of giving around $ 11,000 directly to men, women and children who had no experience in handling this sum of money. money and which the company would not normally deal with in cash. The approach followed what had been done six years earlier, in 1957, for the Bikini people. There, a trust fund of $ 300,000 had been created six years earlier to pay the Bikinians for the use of their atoll for nuclear testing. This trust fund interest brought in an insignificant amount of $ 15 per person per year.

While the 1963 medical investigation into Rongelap was still ongoing, Kennedy administration officials in Washington insisted that Rongelap’s compensation bill be passed quickly.

On March 14, 1963, Assistant Home Secretary John A. Carver Jr. sent a statement to the House Interior Committee saying: There is, to this day, no evidence of leukemia or disease due to radiation. In addition, it is not yet clear whether or not the radiation has life-reducing effects.

Carver pointed out that bone development in some Rongelap children may have been hampered and that there were slightly more incidences of miscarriages and stillbirths among exposed women than normal. Rightly, Carver noted, we cannot say for sure that there will be no future illness or death and no decrease in life expectancy that can be attributed to the fallout of 1954.

The Bill also stated that a payment made under the provisions of this Act will constitute the full settlement and discharge of all claims against the United States arising from the thermonuclear detonation of March 1, 1954. In the presentation of l Administration to the House committee, the fallout from the Bravo test has always been described as an accident that happened when the winds changed. No negligence or error on the part of the officials of Joint Task Force Seven has ever been brought up, and no lawmaker has questioned the root cause of the fallout that reached the Marshallese on Rongelap.

A week after Carvers testified, the bill was passed by the House Interior Committee and on March 21, 1963, it was unanimously approved in the House by voice vote and sent to the Senate. . The State Department wanted swift action before the subject of Rongelap was discussed by the United Nations Trusteeship Council at its May 1963 session.

Clip from Blown to Hell: America’s Deadly Betrayal of the Marshall Islanders by Walter Pincus. Copyright 2021 Walter Pincus. Printed with permission from the publisher, Diversion Books. All rights reserved.

