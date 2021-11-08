Leftist Journal Grows Interest in British Politics Abroad





Founded by the socialist Fabian Society and long regarded as the UK Labor Party’s in-house journal, New Statesman magazine has set out to be funded by data industry entrepreneurs what its editors described as the largest expansion in its 108-year history.

Editor Jason Cowley aimed to attract an international readership, mainly in the United States, Germany and France. This is an attempt to roughly triple the number of paid readers to 100,000 and emulate the international success of other UK-based readers. Publications such as The Economist.

“Britain suddenly became very interesting,” Cowley said. “Because of Brexit, because of Boris Johnson, because of the potential split in Britain. The crisis of the British Constitution is a big topic. We found this to be a topic that an international audience would love to read.

“We reassured the owners that we have a title worth investing in,” he added, referring to Mike Danson, founder of London-listed market research firm GlobalData. “I have an investment plan.”

Brexit and the potential split between Britain and Britain have made British politics even more interesting for international readers. © FT Montage/New Statesman

Other current affairs titles are also increasing their readership, overcoming a long-term decline in the broader British magazine sector that has caused some publications to abandon printing.

According to research firm Enders Analysis, the total number of UK print magazines sold fell 55% between 2010 and 2019 to 660 million copies. The pandemic accelerated the decline, and last year’s circulation fell to 513 million.

In contrast, the New Statesman’s right-wing rival, Spectator, is selling higher than ever. According to Alliance for Audited Media, Atlantic’s readership in the United States increased 24% year-over-year in the first six months of 2021, and overall magazines declined 18.4%.

Enders Analysis Chief Executive Officer Douglas McCabe said, “We are all under a bombardment of information, and the weekly summary seems very meaningful.”

He said, “This field is very resilient,” he said. “It draws comparisons with other genres that are ‘likely to disappear’, such as celebrity gossip and men’s interest.

Since becoming editor in 2008, Cowley has given a new voice, has published longer essays, and has loosened ties with the Labor Party, trying to make the New Statesman politically “unpredictable”. The title introduced digital paywalls two years ago and the website has recently been relaunched with a redesigned print title.

Decades in circulation and underinvestment led to the strategy starting to pay off. When Cowley acquired it, total paid readers grew from less than 20,000 to 36,000. Of these, about 17,000 are print-only and the rest are digital-only or both print and digital bundles.

When it comes to traditional mainstream British politician books, surprisingly, about a third of New Statesman’s online readers are in North America. More people live in New York than any other British city except London.

“Ideas and areas we care about — ESG [environmental, social and corporate governance], the global economy, the crisis of liberalism — we think there are big markets beyond the UK,” said Cowley.

New Statesman editor Jason Cowley tried to loosen ties with the Labor Party, making the magazine more ‘unpredictable’. © FT Montage/New Statesman

The editorial positions he is trying to fill include Brussels bureau chief, Asian editor, and Chinese writer.

The editorial budget was expanded by Danson, who acquired a 50% stake in 2008 after selling the Datamonitor business to Informa in 2008 for £165 million. The following year he bought the rest of the magazine from Jeffrey Robinson, a former payroll officer in the Tony Blair government.

His other media interests span the luxury lifestyle title Spears and the Press Gazette trade magazine, as well as a majority stake in GlobalData, which has a market cap that has surged to £1.6 billion. However, he maintains a low profile.

“He wants to run it [the New Statesman] As a business: this is not a vanity project,” said someone close to Danson. He described his politics as “middle”.

Danson’s generous pockets have already funded the hiring of New Statesman, adding about 16 journalists to his current team of 45, including Tim Ross of Bloomberg, who will cover British politics.

“It feels like being a football manager with a transfer budget for the first time.” Cowley said. “Mike invested in the COVID-19 downturn instead of reducing its workforce.” Publications will be moved to a new office in London’s jewelery district, Hatton Garden, for the new year.

First edition of New Statesman, 1913 and 1959 © FT Montage/New Statesman

Founded in 1913 with the explicit goal of “infiltrating the influential classes educated in socialist ideas,” the magazine, like the Labor Party, is less ideologically rigid under its current editors.

“There was a certain perception of the New Statesman. It was seen as a rainbow coalition of disgruntled left voices who represented or spoke for the Labor Party. I wasn’t interested. The journalism I admire is skeptical, open-minded and of high quality.”

The journal was very critical of former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn. Cowley described in print as resembling “a red-brick college sociology lecturer in the late ’70s,” but now admits that the title “misread” his rise to leadership.

Jeremy Corbyn supporters protest outside New Statesman’s office in 2017, claiming to be biased towards him. © Matthew Chattle/Alamy

Also, Corbyn’s successor Sir Keir Starmer was skeptical of running a special issue of Labor’s “crisis” after disappointing local election results this year. “I know Starmer took it very painfully,” Cowley said of the edition.

Is he even a Labor supporter? “Personally? Not now.”

He added that he still regards the publication as a “partisan” of the left. But all of this sounds far from the Fabians’ ideal.

Will they not turn from the grave? “No. Fabians will be delighted. We are still interested in what interventionist states and governments can do. That is true of the original Fabian mission. And we are as committed to quality as they are.”

