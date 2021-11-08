Best American Manicure Shapes, Color Tips and Nail Art





French manicure can be considered a luminous, skin-like nail polish, and the baby pink tint complete with white tips provides a timeless and stylish beauty staple that equates shine and practicality. But now there is a new competitor in town called American manicure. It’s gaining word of mouth as a brighter, more playful alternative to a traditional French look.

Given the explosion of nail art over the past decade, its popularity is not surprising. Instead of simple files and polishes, we couldn’t get enough 3D enhancements, foil finishes and graphic designs when it comes to professional manicure services.

Basically, American manicure is designed like a French manicure, but instead of using pure white on the tips of the nails, it is painted in a variety of colors and designs, from leopard prints to holographic glitter.

American manicure has only recently gained popularity, but the concept first began to become popular in the 90s. That’s when manicurists started using softer shades of white at the ends and transparent, translucent base colors for an extremely natural finish.

This more nuanced version is still a solid hit in salons, but it also has a fun side to it incorporating rainbow colors and textures. The basic tones are still faithful to the original version. Pale, almost peachy, nudity and modern designs favor shorter, natural nails over extensions (which, incidentally, are much more hygienic).

The fun starts at the tip of the nail, which provides a thin canvas to create impressive works of art.

This leopard print American manicure is a perfect example. An all-out leopard design can be too flashy for everyday wear, while an American manicure lowers the tone with just the right amplitude.

Then there are these holographic and iridescent tips that incorporate glitter in a mature and classy way (expect to see more iterations as we enter the festive season).

Finally, a simple jet-black tip is one of our favorite forms of American manicure. There is something about the monochromatic appearance that sums up elegance.

