Jon Rahm shows US Open trophy at ASU game; the fox runs on the ground





Jon Rahm is a proud Arizona State alumnus, so one had to think he was excited to visit Sun Devil Stadium for the ASU home football game against USC.

And of course he had the US Open trophy in tow.

Rahm and his wife Kelley were special guests for the night, and during a hiatus from the action, took to the field to show off the gear and enjoy some public adoration from the fans.

“It’s great to be back here,” he said in a selfie video posted later as he hung out on the sidelines.

Rahm won the US Open at Torrey Pines in June. While at ASU, he won 11 times, just behind Phil Mickelson’s 16 total. He met Kelley, a track and field athlete at ASU, so on Saturday night it came full circle.

Rahmbo @ JonRahmpga | #ForksUp https://t.co/ViCQr6jKeQ pic.twitter.com/Z5iRXiz7c2

– Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) November 7, 2021

ASU won the match, ending a two-game losing streak.

But neither the victory nor the appearance of a great champion is what made the most talk. No, that honor goes to a fox who somehow found its way into the stadium and onto the pitch at the start of the first quarter.

FOX IN THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/74HpVMlPHy

– Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 7, 2021

With the help of stadium officials, the fox was led through a gate and escaped into the night unscathed.

We are interrupting this regular program to bring you this important message.

There is a FOX on the field, @ASUFootball.

ESPNhttps: //t.co/oIyZfYSpgK pic.twitter.com/5jSzEckkE1

– Pac-12 Conference (@ pac12) November 7, 2021

According to azcentral.com, the fox apparently has a den in a mound near the stadium and comes all the time to snack. Football fans are notorious for groping popcorn, pretzels, and peanuts. These scraps are easier to catch than anything omnivorous mammals are likely to put on their feet.

This fox has been in this place longer than any of those fans or coaches, ASU head coach Herm Edwards said after the game. He knows this place. I see it all the time.

Greg Moore of the Arizona Republic contributed to this article.

