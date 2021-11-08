If the UK suspends the NI protocol, the EU could cancel the Brexit trade deal, Coveney warns.





Britain’s move to suspend parts of the Northern Ireland protocol could see the EU behave like a Brexit trade deal, the foreign minister has warned.

Simon Covney said the UK is likely to continue threatening to trigger a Article 16 cessation mechanism within the post-Brexit Irish Sea Trade Agreement.

He said Britain appeared to be laying the groundwork for a move when the Cop26 meeting in Glasgow was over.

Coveney said the EU would respond to such unilateral actions in a very serious way.

The foreign minister said he hopes a trade war can be avoided.

He argued that the EU is in solution mode and could go a little further in terms of streamlining the inspections required for goods moving from the UK to Northern Ireland.

Brexit Minister Frost has repeatedly warned that the UK will trigger Article 16 (PA).

However, he warned of limits to the EU’s flexibility and criticized the British government for adopting a tactic that offered nothing and demanded a lot.

While noting the potential retaliatory action the EU could take if the UK triggers Article 16, Coveney stressed that trade cooperation agreements depend on the implementation of withdrawal agreements, including Protocol agreements.

He told the RT that he thinks the EU will respond in a very serious way if the UK government essentially refuses to implement the protocol and instead tries to put it aside, despite the special flexibility it is currently offering. radio one.

He said that does not mean the introduction of hard borders on the island of Ireland.

The Minister added: This means that the trade and cooperation agreements agreed between the UK government and the EU depend on the implementation of a withdrawal agreement including the Protocol.

One depends on the other. So, if one is put on hold, there is a risk that the other will also be put on hold by the EU.

Coveney said he hopes the UK and EU will not get caught up in a trade war.

I certainly hope not, he said.

I think it’s important that others involved in this process, like me, make very clear to the UK Government the consequences of the measures they are considering in relation to the invocation of Article 16.

As Taoiseach (Michel Martin) did this week, I think I’m probably responsible for putting aside the diplomatic language I’ve been using as foreign secretary and expected to be more direct about the consequences.

This would be a major step in damaging relations between the UK and Ireland and putting tremendous pressure on the political parties in Northern Ireland as well.

The minister said Northern Ireland only works when Britain and Ireland work together.

Prime Minister Kobeni has insisted that the EU will remain united even if the UK moves under Article 16.

We are acting in solidarity on this, and we believe that solidarity will remain.”

Negotiations between London and Brussels on the protocol remain deadlocked and there is growing speculation that the UK government is poised to trigger Article 16 later this month.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald says the UK government is playing a very risky game (Damien Storan/PA)

The UK government has repeatedly warned that it will unilaterally discontinue elements of the Protocol if an agreed upon outcome is not reached.

The oversight role of the European Court of Justice, which oversees the operation of the Protocol, remains a key challenge in talks aimed at resolving the Protocol’s operation.

Coveney suggested that the EU could provide more flexibility when it comes to reducing checks on agri-food, but did not comment on any potential move towards a visible ECJ standoff.

I think the EU can go a little further on some of these issues and have indicated that their package is not the EU’s final decision, but I want the UK government to work really hard to tackle the rest of them through a partnership. , he said.

In talks with the EU, Coveney criticized Britain’s strategy and said London was essentially calling for a complete rewrite of the protocol.

He said the negotiating tactics of the British government, Prime Minister and Sir Frost were to offer nothing and keep asking for more.

In the short term, this is a successful negotiating tactic. Because all this year, the EU has been working to provide new solutions, new answers, new compromises, more flexibility and more.

But at some point the EU says enough that we’re not negotiating with partners who act in good faith.

A trade agreement that created economic barriers to the movement of goods between the UK and Northern Ireland was originally agreed between the EU and the UK as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

The purpose of the protocol was to prevent the creation of hard borders on the island of Ireland after Brexit.

Effectively keeping Northern Ireland within the EU’s single commodity market led to the inspection of goods crossing the Irish Sea from the UK.

