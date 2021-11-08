Aaron Rodgers cheated on us





Not cool, actually. Photo: Stacey Revere / Getty Images

The thing about Aaron Rodgers is we all thought he was smart. More than that, we thought he was different.

It was, initially, the most shocking aspect to learn that the reigning NFL MVP and former Super Bowl champion had tested positive after refusing to get the shot. While Rodgers hasn’t exactly lied about his status, he at least deliberately misled about it, saying he was immune in August. (He also didn’t wear a mask at press conferences, as is required of unvaccinated players.) Rodgers was meant to be the cool quarterback: the one who was actually quite charming in his commercials for State Farm; the one who dressed up as John Wick on Halloween; the one who dated movie stars but wasn’t quite Tom Brady about it; the one who had a fucking book club; and perhaps the most non-NFL of all, the one who was willing to spend a football season just to be able to host Jeopardy! (And he was good at it!) Rodgers felt like the superstar you could follow.

He dismantled all that goodwill in three days. By the weekend’s end, Rodgers had lost all of his healthcare sponsorships, and those ubiquitous State Farm commercials were conspicuously absent from the shows. He was even made fun of on Saturday Night Live, with Pete Davidson describing him as a silly athlete, partly Typhoid Mary.

Rodgers had generally remained silent after testing positive for COVID until he appeared on a sports talk show on Friday hosted by Pat McAfee, a former NFL bettor and former Barstool Sports commentator. (Rodgers himself has a long history with Barstool and is friends with Dave Portnoy, the founder of the company, who this week was the subject of a report detailing the allegations of sexual misconduct, so maybe we shouldn’t have been so surprised by it all.) The interview on Friday confirmed that there was no misunderstanding, that Rodgers was not a revolutionary case, that he had no sort of health exemption. No, Rodgers is just as anti-vaxx as your uncle on Facebook. Trying to explain himself, he quickly eliminated anything you might have admired about his home, with his Summons of the Canceled Culture, crowds awakened, and media witch hunts. It all almost made you wonder if he was having some kind of psychotic break.

Partly because he was seen to have some intellectual weight, Rodgers first got the benefit of the doubt and it’s upon us. When he first tested positive, some thought it could have been a false positive. When that turned out not to be the case, and news broke that he wasn’t vaccinated, I wondered if Rodgers was one of those athletes who had avoided getting shot by a distorted devotion to his body, which is, after all, how he makes his money. . Athletes are notoriously meticulous about taking care of themselves, no one is stranger about it than Tom Brady, though Novak Djokovic is getting close, and several NBA players have withstood the shot in the middle of the game. last season out of mistaken fear the side effects would derail their season, or because they didn’t want to disturb their body rhythms halfway through. (Even LeBron James, who eventually got vaccinated, had played soccer with the idea.) But that wasn’t what Rodgers thought. He had just refueled Joe Rogan, to the point that he even called the podcast host rather than, you know, a doctor after he tested positive. (He’s now taking ivermectin, of course.) It turns out Rodgers just wasn’t the superstar’s smart quarterback; he was actually another im a critical thinker idiot. And its concealment is hardly an academic concern; football, after all, is a sport where huge men blow air in their faces for three hours. (A suspension is sure to come, which should only further amplify Rodgers’ claims about a witch hunt.)

Again, it was up to us. Despite all the talk that athletes shouldn’t be role models, that they should be able to play their sport and be themselves, we certainly find every excuse to give them a megaphone when it suits us. We amplified Kyrie Irvings’ voice when he spoke about police violence last summer, but we really want her to calm down when he spouts anti-vaccine nonsense. (Irving’s stance on the vaccine he claims to be against more vaccination warrants than the vaccine itself is absurd but has at least a moral component behind it, contrary to Rodgerss’ opinion.) The solution no it’s not to stop listening to athletes; it’s acknowledging that they are human beings too, prone to falling prey to the same misinformation and selfishness as the rest of us. And to remember that the pandemic sparked a golden age of supposedly smart people acting extremely stupid.

With their selfishness, Rodgers and Irving also gave the impression that reluctance to vaccinate is a major problem in the NFL and NBA, but it is not: 94% of NFL players are vaccinated and the NBA rate is 95%. The rest of us should have the chance to walk among our peers knowing that they are vaccinated at such levels. Rodgers is no longer just an outcast among people who believe in science; he may well be a part of it within the NFL itself as the league tries to put together a second season amid a global health crisis and does so with strict protocols that all other players, players without status, to of Rodgers, have scrupulously adhered to. This is surely what frustrates leagues and players the most: the vast majority of them did everything right, doing what they can to keep the games going and appreciate the safety of those around them. It’s only a handful of people like Rodgers who make it look otherwise.

But that’s the perceptual risk, whether it’s a misconception about sports league vaccination rates, or a star quarterback who looked superhuman, or how he might be worth it. listened to on something other than how to play football.

