Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s shocking reaction to Harry Maguire’s claims after Manchester United’s defeat





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemed shocked to hear that Harry Maguire claimed Manchester United were unbelievable in Saturday’s Manchester derby.

Manchester United conceded one goal in 10 minutes against Manchester City thanks to an own goal from Eric Bai, and just before the end of the first half, Bernardo Silva doubled the away team’s lead with a fatal defense blocking the backpost.

There was no way back from there as United fell into another disappointing defeat in the second half.

While Solskjaer’s calls for sacking have been unprecedented in recent weeks and the Manchester United manager faced questions from the post-match press, there were certain post-match questions that visibly upset the Norwegians.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United are recovering from a week of intense pressure after beating Tottenham 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Solskjaer has heard that Maguire has argued that United lack faith in City and that his look says it all.

“Did they say they lack faith?” Solskjaer interrupted the reporter’s question and said in a bewildered way.

He regained his composure, saying, “It’s a big deal. We are human.” “What we have to do is make sure we get into the next game with the right mindset, a winner mindset, and a positive mindset.

“Of course, you can lose faith when you can’t catch the ball when you play.

“We haven’t been able to make the transition that we are so good at.”

