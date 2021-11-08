Can history teach us anything about the future of war and peace? | Society





Ten years ago, psychologist Steven Pinker published The Better Angels of Our Nature, in which he argued that violence in almost all its forms, including war, was on the decline. The book was received with ecstasy in many quarters, but then came the backlash, which shows no signs of abating. In September, 17 historians published a response to Pinker, aptly titled The Darkest Angels of Our Nature, in which they attacked his false story to debunk the myth of nonviolent modernity. Some may see this as an intellectual storm in a teacup, but the central question can we learn anything about the future of warfare from the ancient past? remains an important question.

Steven Pinker, author of The Best Angels In Our Nature. Photograph: Jason Longo / BBC / WGBH

Pinker thought we could and he backed up his claim of a long decline with data going back thousands of years into prehistoric times. But among his detractors are those who say that the war between modern nation-states, which are only a few hundred years old, has nothing in common with a conflict before that time, and so it is too early to tell. say whether the so-called long peace that we have enjoyed since the end of the second world war is a start or a sustained trend.

In 2018, for example, computer scientist Aaron Clauset of the University of Colorado at Boulder analyzed data on wars fought between 1823 and 2003 and concluded that it took at least a century to find out. Clauset doesn’t think it would help add older data to the mix; indeed, he thinks that would confuse the picture.

It is up to researchers who study violence at the sub-state level to justify their claims that the dynamics of such violence are relevant to the dynamics of war and, in my opinion, they did not do a great job there. – Low, he said.

Most researchers agree that there is a difference between war and interpersonal violence and that these two things are governed by different forces, but there is disagreement on how to draw the line between them. Stanford University historian and archaeologist Ian Morris, author of War! What’s the point? (2014), is among those who say that the nature of collective violence has not changed much over the millennia, it is just that human groups were smaller in the past. For him, therefore, a massacre of a few dozen hunter-gatherers in Sudan some 13,000 years ago, the earliest known example of collective violence, is relevant to a discussion of modern warfare.

Archaeologist Detlef Gronenborn of the Rmisch-Germanisches Zentralmuseum in Mainz, Germany agrees. In 2015, he and others described a massacre among Europe’s first farmers at a place called Schneck-Kilianstdten in Germany, around 7,000 years ago. More than two dozen people were killed by blunt weapons or arrows and thrown into a mass grave, with their legs systematically broken just before or right after death. The absence of young women from the group suggests that the attackers may have kidnapped them. Gronenborn says that massacres of entire communities were common in Europe at this time and that one of their hallmarks, judging by the human remains, was the desire to erase the identity of the victims. The only difference between yesterday and today is that of the scale, he says.

But while some researchers may agree with Pinker that prehistoric and modern wars are essentially the same phenomenon, they don’t necessarily agree with him that the evidence points to long-term decline. Pinker based his claim that prehistory was extremely violent at some 20 archaeological sites spanning 14,000 years. These sites provide unequivocal evidence of past violence, according to historian Dag Lindstrm of Uppsala University in Sweden, but they cannot be used for quantitative comparative conclusions. We just have no way of knowing how representative they were.

Collective violence has been one of the means by which societies have reorganized to become more humane and more prosperous

The further back in time one goes, the more difficult it becomes to have an accurate estimate of the number of people killed in combat, explains historian Philip Dwyer of the University of Newcastle in Australia, who co-edited The Darker Angels of Our Nature. The death toll among civilians is even less reliable, he says, and has likely been significantly underestimated throughout history. From Dwyers’ point of view, all statistics related to the war are suspect, compromising attempts to identify long-term trends.

Others think statistics can be informative. Gronenborn’s work fuels larger-scale efforts to identify and explain patterns of collective violence. One such effort is the Historical Peace Index (HPI), a collaboration between the University of Oxford and the group behind Seshat: Global History Databank, a nonprofit Evolution Institute scientific research project for map war on a global scale over the past 5,000 years. Their goal, as the name suggests, is to try to understand the causes and consequences of war, with a view to building more peaceful and stable societies.

The Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers during the Battle of Cambrai, 1917. Photograph: Alamy

The argument of those who take this type of approach is that the more data you collect, the more meaningful patterns you can identify. Gronenborn, for example, says it’s starting to seem like collective violence was cyclical in Neolithic Europe. One hypothesis he and others are testing is that rising internal social tensions have fueled outbursts of violence, with external shocks such as climatic fluctuations acting as triggers.

The embarrassing truth is that collective violence has been one of the ways in which societies have reorganized themselves to become more humane and more prosperous. But as societies have changed, the reasons why they went to war have also changed.

People always want to know: what was the first war? says University of Edinburgh bioarchaeologist Linda Fibiger. But it would be more interesting to ask: how did the Neolithic people define violence? What was their conception of war?

Any debate on whether or not war will decline must take into account its changing nature, Dwyer says, adding that it didn’t stop changing 200 years ago. In the decades following World War II, for example, major international conflicts became less frequent, but small wars proliferated. This happened, argues Yale University historian Samuel Moyn in his new book, Humane, in part because over the course of the 20th century the justification for war shifted towards maintaining the peace and the defense of human rights, ensuring that war has shrunk in scale but has become forever.

The problem with small-scale wars, as Clauset and others have discovered, is that they have a strong tendency to escalate, especially if they last for a long time. In 2019, political scientist Bear Braumoeller of Ohio State University published Only the Dead, in which he said the risk of escalation was as high today as it had been when European leaders sent their troops. at war in the summer of 1914, thinking they would. to be home for Christmas.

As for the war’s propensity to spiral out of control and produce mind-boggling death tolls, we live in the same world they lived in, he wrote.

It’s not clear why the war escalates so easily, but Braumoeller says it’s a safe bet that technology is a factor. Scientist Peter Turchin of the Complexity Science Hub in Vienna, one of the co-founders of Seshats, agrees. He says the gradual advancements in military technology that he calls military revolutions may have been the main drivers of collective violence.

The Military Revolution, in the singular, is the term used by historians to describe the period of rapid technological and social change that began in the 16th century with the advent of handheld firearms. But Turchin says there were others. One of the most important began about 3,000 years ago, across a strip of Eurasia south of the steppes, when archers with iron-tipped arrows first mounted on horseback.

Each time, technology gave an advantage to those who possessed it, spurring a technological and ultimately social arms race. And this technology was not even necessarily designed for military purposes. The agricultural revolution, which ushered in the Neolithic period, was also a military revolution, because advances that gave farmers new tools also gave them new weapons. And some have argued that the war became deadlier in the early 1800s in part because of the new ease of moving troops and supplies by rail.

The result was that with more soldiers on a given battlefield, it took more deaths on both sides to win a battle and therefore more deaths to win a war, says Braumoeller.

Many people feel that technological change is accelerating. The 20th century has seen at least one military revolution, as a result of which we have nuclear weapons and the ability to wage war in space. The first nuclear weapons were so destructive and so bad at hitting targets that they acted as effective deterrents and helped usher in this period of current stability, Morris says, but counterintuitively we may have more reasons. to worry now that they are generally smaller and more precise.

Morris sees parallels between the period today and the end of the 19th century, when international conflicts were few, but small-scale insurgencies and civil wars multiplied, and some of them, like the Boer War, got out of hand. This long peace was finally broken in 1914 and this one will eventually be too, he thinks.

Of course, it is not yet possible to say what will be the cause and who will be the belligerents in the war that breaks the peace, although there has been a lot of speculation, for example, that it could be Chinese military action against Taiwan. Nonetheless, for those who believe that the past can be instructive about the present, but not like Pinker does, Better Angels recalls a series of books published on the eve of World War I which proclaimed that the war between the great powers was a thing of the past.

