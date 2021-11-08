UK government warns of Christmas covid restrictions on booster shot drive





The UK government has warned of Christmas Covid-19 restrictions, urging people to get a booster shot amid waning resistance.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said it is a national mission to get people to recharge.

Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency’s chief medical adviser said the number of deaths in the vaccinated population is rising as protections weaken.

Ministers are also considering changing the rules so that people who have not received boosters may face travel restrictions.

Zavid said young relatives should urge qualified parents and grandparents to get boosters and flu vaccines.

He said that if we all come together and do our part, the country can enjoy Christmas without going back to restrictions.

We know that immunity starts to weaken after six months, especially in the elderly and vulnerable people, and additional vaccines will enhance protection to keep people safe during the winter,” said Javid.

I strongly urge anyone eligible for a Covid-19 booster or flu vaccine to accept the offer as soon as possible.

And if you haven’t gotten your first and second vaccines yet, it’s not too late. The NHS will always welcome you with open arms.

Official guidance was updated this month that the government is reviewing the implications and requirements of boosters for international travel and whether and how a travel NHS Covid Pass may include booster vaccinations.

However, the Sunday Mail reported that officials are divided over how quickly the restrictions will be enforced and are discussing a grace period.

That way, people who have requested a booster dose but have not yet booked an appointment for 6 months after the second dose can continue traveling without quarantine.

Dr Susan Hopkins, senior medical adviser to the UK Health Security Agency, said the double-vaccinated elderly and vulnerable people began to die as the vaccine’s efficacy weakened.

Shoppers on Oxford Street in central London. The Department of Health and Social Care is asking eligible people to get additional shots of Covid-19.

Although we were still seeing deaths primarily in the unvaccinated population, deaths are also increasing in the vaccinated group due to the immunocompromising effect,” she said.

Especially those over the age of 70, who are clinically vulnerable and extremely vulnerable, and some with underlying medical conditions.

People over the age of 50 and those at the highest risk of COVID-19 are eligible for a booster dose for 6 months after the second dose.

More than 7 in 10 people over the age of 80 received a booster, and nearly 3 in 5 people over 50 received a booster, the Ministry of Health and Social Services said Sunday, according to NHS figures on Sunday.

An additional 3 million people in the UK are being invited to get their booster shots after seeing a record-breaking day over 371,000 people get booster shots on Saturday.

Updated: Nov 7, 2021 at 8:52pm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/coronavirus/2021/11/07/uk-government-warns-of-christmas-covid-restrictions-in-booster-shot-drive/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos