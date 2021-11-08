US Fish and Wildlife Two Cubs Radio Collar from 399 – Buckrail





JACKSON, Wyo. Yesterday, an interagency team from the US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) managed to wear a radio collar to two 399 grizzly yearlings.

Collaring was done in an effort to better monitor the location of bears and take action to mitigate human-bear conflict. After the collar was put on, the two yearlings, as well as a third who did not have a collar, were released together in the presence of 399 and the remaining yearling.

The Service recognizes the high level of interest in Grizzly Bear # 399, and we thank all of our partners for coming together to do what we can to ensure both the safety of the public as well as the safety of # 399 and his growing yearlings risk human-bear conflict, said Matt Hogan, acting regional director of the FWS. This preventative measure will help us mitigate further conflicts to protect Grizzly Bear # 399, its yearlings and the public.

In recent days, there has been a significant increase in the frequency of the famous mother and her cubs lingering near human residences and accessing human sources of food, including bee hives, non-animal feed. secure and garbage.

The FWS reminds residents and visitors that they have the ability to avoid conflict and food packaging.

“It is important that bears do not feel comfortable around homes occupied by humans. If the Grizzly 399, or any other bear, is in a residential area, people may make loud noises, such as screaming or banging on pots and pans, to make bears uncomfortable and to help them. to move, ”said the FWS.

Grizzly bears in the lower 48 states are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), which means the management authority for grizzly bears in Wyoming rests with the USFWS, working closely with the NPS, Wyoming. Game and Fish Department and the US Forest Service.

For more information on 399 and to keep you and the bears safe in bear country, click here.

About the Author

Buckrail @ Caroline

Caroline Chapman is a community news reporter who recently made her home in Jackson. Born and raised in Connecticut, she enjoys reading non-fiction, skiing, hiking, and playing the piano in her spare time. She is very passionate about presenting and pursuing stories that have a direct impact on the lives of individuals in the community. Her favorite aspect of life in Jackson is the genuine admiration the people of Wyoming share for the land and the life it supports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://buckrail.com/fws-successfully-radio-collars-two-of-399s-cubs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos