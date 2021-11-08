Martin Lewis warns all cell phone users across the UK





A warning has been issued that may startle the millions of people who own mobile phones across the UK.

Savings expert Martin Lewis returned to TV screens earlier this week to share useful tips on how to do your best to cut energy costs and protect the environment, according to Liverpool Echo.

However, Consumer Champion also issued a warning that could scare people with cell phones, especially those with old handsets that have dusty behind the drawers, reports The Daily Record.

He said: If you have an old mobile handset, don’t throw it away as it is terrible for the environment. Batteries, lead, beryllium and flame retardants can harm the environment if thrown away and landfilled.

However, selling your old phone can increase your bank balance by up to 180, so not everything is lost.

Prices offered depend on the age and condition of the phone, but Martin says you can bring up to 150 older iPhones and up to 180 Samsung handsets.

He said: Go to comparison sites like Sellmymobile.com and compareandrecycle.co.uk to see if you can do a beating.

Id also check eBay if you are on it. Because you can sell more there, but this is the easiest way.

But he warns you before you dig in the drawer.

He added: But there isn’t much protection for these sites, so if you check the reviews and send them to the site, they can say they’re scratched, so they don’t offer that much, but it’s still a lot better than binning.

Most mobile network providers offer cash in exchange for recycling old phones when customers upgrade, but they can recycle new phones even if they’re just new.

Just go to the website where you bought your phone and search for recycling options.

