



10:31 pm EST

Jeff Beoselo

ESPN Staff Writer

Paul Biancadi

Basketball Recruiting Director of National Recruitment at ESPN.com

Top 10 chief Cason Wallace announced his commitment to Kentucky on Sunday, giving coach John Calipari and the Wildcats a national #1 recruiting class.

Wallace chose Kentucky over a final roster that included Tennessee, Texas and Texas-San Antonio, while his brother Keaton was a four-year starter. His recruitment went through several ups and downs over the summer. Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas were all seen as potential preferred candidates at different points.

However, the Wildcats have made Wallace their point guard priority and have been the leader for most of the past two months.

“It’s always been my dream school, watching Kentucky grow,” Wallace told ESPN. From the staff to the players and the fans, the atmosphere throughout the program was full of energy.”

Calipari has since acquired Kentucky in 2009 and now has 14 five-star point guards. He earned five five-stars in every position except for two recruiting classes during that time period and also signed two five-star point guards in 2018.

That record stood out for Wallace.

“I want to play in the NBA someday. Coach Cal’s rsum speaks for itself and there are players in the league,” Wallace said. “I spoke with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and he enjoyed his experience. He said it would be hard but worth it. Coach Cal sees me as a guard who can play anywhere on the pitch.

“For this high-profile coach, he’s a very sincere person. He’s very realistic. There was no promise, no sugar coating, no fluff when he spoke.”

Wallace, a 6-foot-3 prospect from Richardson High School (Texas), finished ninth overall on the ESPN 100 and is the second-most point guard in the class. He averaged 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 13 games with the Professional Skills Grassroots Program at the Nike EYBL Circuit in July, averaging 54.4% from inside and 35.2% from three-pointers.

Wallace is a true combo guard and two-way contributor because he can be effective on and off the ball and can also defend. As a scoring guard, he is productive. His jumper is solid and he goes into paint with strong finishing abilities. As a facilitator, he can handle the ball during breaks and find a regular open person. He has good eyesight and is effective in his drive and kick game. Ownership of the violation is the next step.

Wallace is also an advanced defender who uses his grit and agility to lock in opposing ball handlers or kick shooters off the screen. A positioning defender with quick hands and instinct. Wallace also demonstrates tenacity and concentration.

With Wallace in place, Kentucky now has four five-star recruits in its 2022 class. No. 1 prospect Shaedon Sharpe heads the headlines, along with small forwards Chris Livingston (No. 12) and Skyy Clark (No. 16) in the quartet. Wallace’s commitment led Kentucky to the top spot in the rankings, beating Duke and Arkansas.

If Kentucky finishes in 1st place, it will be Calipari’s 7th upper class since joining the Wildcats. It also took first place in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, and 2020.

Wallace’s promise also means that all of the five-star prospects in the 2022 class are already committed, with only a few days left on their early contracts. The best player available on ESPN 100 is Eric Dailey Jr, currently 21st.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/story/_/id/32580446/highly-regarded-recruit-cason-wallace-chooses-dream-school-commits-kentucky-basketball

