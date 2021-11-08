US-Mexico border reopens for non-essential travel on Monday – NBC 7 San Diego





What you need to know Non-essential travel resumes Monday, ending 19-month freeze due to COVID-19 pandemic Non-national travelers should be prepared to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination during the crossing to the United States Traffic is expected to increase at all ports of entry and visitors are encouraged to avoid travel at peak times

The United States will reopen its land borders to non-essential travel on Monday, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country prepares to demand that all international visitors be vaccinated against the coronavirus .

Vehicle, train and ferry travel between the United States and Canada and Mexico has been largely limited to essential travel, such as commerce, since the early days of the pandemic.

Mexico and Canada have both lobbied the United States for months to ease travel restrictions that have separated families and reduced leisure travel since the start of the pandemic. The latest move follows last month’s announcement that the United States will end travel bans to countries for air travel, and instead require vaccination of foreign nationals seeking to enter by air.

Here’s what you need to know:

What documents do I need to bring?

Starting November 8, when they arrive at a land port of entry in the United States, non-citizen travelers should be prepared to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, as stated on the Centers for Disease website. Control and Prevention (CDC), and to verbally state their reason for the trip, according to the DHS website.

A spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) told NBC 7 that a photo on a mobile device of your proof of vaccine is accepted. In addition, officers are trained to recognize fraudulent vaccination documents.

What vaccines will you let in?

Any COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization, which includes Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines used in the United States as well as those most used overseas, such as AstraZeneca , Covaxin, Covishield, BIBP / Sinopharm and Sinovac.

Importantly, the government has also announced that those exempt from the vaccination requirement are travelers participating in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials and those who must travel for humanitarian or emergency reasons.

Requirements if you are traveling via Cross Border Express (CBX)

Those traveling to the United States through the cross-border corridor connecting Tijuana and San Diego international airports, known as the “Cross Border Express” (CBX), will also need to show proof of vaccination.

However, unlike those arriving directly at an airport in the United States, travelers will not be required to also present a negative COVID-19 test. In other words, all you need is proof of vaccination.

Do children need to be vaccinated to enter the United States?

According to immigration officials, children between the ages of 2 and 17 will not need to be vaccinated.

NBC 7’s Jackie Crea heard from customs and border protection officials ahead of the reopening.

Traffic is expected to increase at land borders

Port of entry officials said they expect increased traffic and wait times for November 8.

Moises Castillo, a U.S. customs and border protection (CBP) officer in charge of the San Ysidro port of entry, said the workforce would be increased.

We reassign agents from different areas and place them in our primary and secondary areas to speed up the process. We expect a lot of travel that day. In fact, for the next few weeks, ”Castillo said.

Castillo is asking the public to be patient with CBP officers and to prepare using the CBP One mobile app to complete the necessary paperwork before arriving at the border post.

People have been advised to avoid crossing the border during rush hour when many people crossing the border do so for work. That is to say, avoid traveling from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. on weekdays and on weekends from 2 p.m. to 12 p.m.

