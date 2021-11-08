EU Commission clarifies who can travel to the UK with ID only





All European citizens covered by the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement can continue to use a national identity card issued by an EU member state for entry into British territory. The European Commission has recalled European citizens and permanent residents.

Neither national authorities nor travel agents restrict the right to choose which travel documents to use when entering the UK by requiring only a passport, the press release explains.

In addition, any EU citizen with a settled or pre-established status under the UK’s EU Settlement Scheme, Jersey, Guernsey or the Isle of Man’s Scheme may enter the UK by presenting a valid national ID.

Additionally, EU Settlement Scheme Family Permits, Border Workers Permits and S2 Healthcare visitors can enter the country upon presentation of the same documents, reports SchengenVisaInfo.com.

In addition, people with settled or pre-settlement status can prove their status through the UKs View and Prove system through a shared code. Valid national status may also be used by persons pending for a decision on their application for settlement/pre-settlement status.

In this case, you must prove that:

You have applied for settlement or pre-settlement status under the EU Settlement Scheme or the Jersey, Guernsey or Mans Island Settlement Scheme, and you have obtained a valid application certificate.

It is a right to life to enter the UK using a valid national ID of a citizen protected by the EUUK Withdrawal Agreement. After 31 December 2025, the UK can only accept valid national ID cards with a biometric chip. So far, all ID cards issued by EU member states, with or without a biometric chip, are suitable for entry into the UK, the press release explained.

From 1 October, European citizens and permanent residents who are not covered by the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement will not be able to enter the UK by presenting their national ID and will need to have a valid passport for the duration of their travel and stay. Valid until the traveler returns home.

Previously, the UK Home Office had announced that all EU citizens and their families who apply for EU settlement plans late have the right to apply for protection until further notice to assist those who wish to continue living in the US. Kingdom. Authorities said earlier that more than six million applications had been submitted by EU citizens wishing to remain in the UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.schengenvisainfo.com/news/eu-commission-clarifies-who-can-still-travel-to-uk-only-with-their-ids/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos