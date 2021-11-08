Cop26 Glasgow News Live: Obama Speaks At Climate Summit, Britain promises $290 million as the summit enters its second week.





London climate protesters march into Trafalgar Square.

Loss and damage issues are central to today’s meeting as world leaders seek consensus on how to fund climate adaptation in the poorest and most at stake in the second week of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Will be.

Ahead of Monday’s meeting, the UK government announced a pledge of $290 million, most of which will be allocated to Asia Pacific countries. Diplomats and negotiators expect the talks will promise additional funding to the billions already raised by countries including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland and the United States.

Former US President Barack Obama will also speak at the summit on Monday after landing in Glasgow on Sunday night. He will list the significant progress made in the five years since the Paris Agreement came into force, highlight the leadership of young people around the world and call for stronger action in the future.

Over the weekend, tens of thousands of climate protesters took to the streets of Glasgow, London and around the world, demanding swift action to combat the global warming crisis. In Glasgow, up to 50,000 people joined the march from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green at the end of the first week of Cop26.

Boris Johnson is facing accusations that his government is not good enough to protect Britain’s waterways, hoping that he will become British President of Cop26 by ensuring world leaders do not neglect their promises.

The House of Representatives will vote on an amendment late Monday requiring businesses to progressively reduce the amount of sewage they pump into rivers and oceans.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow will meet with her boss to make it clear that the government is absolutely committed to stopping harmful sewage from entering valuable waterways.

Critics, however, argue that the proposal is inadequate because it does not stipulate a measure or measure of the reductions required by the water company. My colleague Matt Mathers provides more details here.

Andy Gregory8 November 2021 10:46

The 1636367554 Met Office climate model predicts more extreme weather events in the future.

A new high-resolution climate model has found that future extreme weather may be more severe and frequent than previously thought, reports my colleague Thomas Kingsley.

A new study from the Met Office and Newcastle University uses predictive climate modeling to examine recent flood events around the world and predict future rainfall patterns.

Calculations show that a high emission scenario of about 3C warming shows that the threshold commonly used to trigger flash flood warnings by the 2070s in Glasgow is 3.5 times more likely to experience more than 30 mm of rain per hour compared to the 1990s in Glasgow .

Andy Gregory8 November 2021 10:32

Arson at 1636366630 Firefighters Meeting: The largest Cop26 delegation in the fossil fuel industry is ‘

Green activists reacted furiously to analyzes that Cop26 invites more delegates from the fossil fuel industry than individual countries.

According to a Global Witness-led assessment of the participant list, 503 people relevant to the industry were certified. According to the data, Brazil has the second-largest delegation with 479 delegates.

Murray Worthy of Global Witness told the BBC, “The fossil fuel industry has spent decades refusing and delaying real action on the climate crisis. That’s why it’s a big deal. Their influence is that the United Nations has been the subject of climate talks for 25 years. It has not led to a substantial reduction in global emissions.

Andy Gregory8 November 2021 10:17

1636365843 UN Refugee Ambassador Emi Mahmoud Performs New Poetry Calling for Urgent Climate Action

After discussing with refugees at the forefront of the climate crisis in Bangladesh, Cameroon and Jordan, American poet Emi Mahmoud was crowned World Champion at the 2015 Individual World Poetry Championships and is bringing these voiced messages to world leaders at Cop26.

In her role of representing refugees as UNHCR’s Goodwill Ambassador, she speaks at a panel, plays the new poem Di Baladna, which means our land in Arabic, and calls for urgent action on the climate crisis.

When I was 11, she writes, I saw my neighbor’s house crumble right before my eyes. Our country was already in chaos, and now the Earth is starting to purge us too.

Andy Gregory8 November 2021 10:04

1636364469 Canadian becomes world’s first patient suffering from climate change

Doctors diagnosed that a Canadian facing breathing problems might be the world’s first patient to suffer from climate change, as doctors said the heatwave and poor air quality were to blame for his condition.

Dr. Kyle Merritt, who is responsible for diagnosing the elderly in Nelson, British Columbia, who has asthma, said it was the first time in 10 years that climate change was used as a cause of suffering.

If you treat the symptoms without looking at the underlying cause, it will only get worse, the emergency room doctor told Glacier Media.

Andy Gregory8 November 2021 09:41

1636363515 May protests live on: Glaswegians react to summit at their doorstep

When the late chef and travel show host Anthony Bourdain visited Glasgow, he called the city Europe’s bull-free zone.

Our Senior Climate Correspondent Louise Boyle headed to Finnieston to see what Glasgows felt about the commotion at their doorstep and found that there was a warm feeling for those arriving in the city who were overwhelmingly determined to reverse the trajectory of the climate crisis. I did.

People who want change are here and we want their voices to be heard. He said taxi driver David Doonan, 64, who has picked up great people from all corners of the globe in the back of his taxi from the airport to town. .

I hope something comes out. I hope the protests continue.

Andy Gregory8 November 2021 at 09:25

1636362593InFact: What is the difference between 1.5C and 2C warming?

As part of the Independents InFact Climate series, my colleague Ella Glover looked at the 1.5C and 2C difference in global warming.

With the world currently set to hit electrons around 2034, how will these consequences affect sea levels, weather, food production, wildlife and human health?

Andy Gregory8 November 2021 09:09

1636361828 The latest British pledge will help vulnerable countries change their daily lives, the minister says.

The roughly $290 million the UK has promised will help people in the most vulnerable countries change their daily lives so they can adapt to the climate shock they are experiencing, the International Trade Minister said.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan told the BBC Today program: So, today’s discussion is all about adaptation, and as a collective of developed countries, how to support the most vulnerable.

She told Times Radio: During my travels last year, I saw some really innovative and creative solutions as an international champion in adaptation. And with this $290 million, we want to ensure that the countries that need it most get assistance at the very local level as part of our multilateral support for multiple funds.

Andy Gregory8 November 2021 at 08:57

1636361120 Minister of the low-lying island nation of Tuvalu kneels in the sea to give a speech

Foreign Secretary Tuvalus filmed a speech at a meeting in Glasgow standing knee-deep in the water to show how his low-lying Pacific island nation is at the forefront of climate change.

A photo of Simon Kope wearing a suit, tie and raising his pants legs while standing on a podium at the sea has been widely shared on social media, sparking Tuvalu’s fight against sea-level rise.

The statement puts the Cop26 setting in line with the real-world situation facing Tuvalu due to the impacts of climate change and sea level rise, and underscores the bold steps Tuvalu is taking to address the very pressing problem of human mobility in climate change. This is one of his video messages to be shown at the meeting on Tuesday.

Andy Gregory8 November 2021 08:45

1636358479 Companies that do not go green are collateral damage to Net Zero

According to former Energy Minister Greg Barker, now chairman of the aluminum conglomerate EN+, there is no future for companies that cannot break the habit of using fossil fuels.

The idea that there will be no collateral damage to the economy is for the birds, Sir Barker said next to a meeting in Glasgow, adding that polluters should be charged about $100 ($73) for every ton of carbon emitted by developed countries. Part of the global price for carbon.

We need the World Bank, IMF and WTO to work together to harmonize this. That doesn’t mean they all have to be at the same price, it can differentiate developed and developing countries. However, it requires coordination and consistency.

Andy Gregory8 November 2021 at 08:01

