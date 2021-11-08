CBI Seeks US Help In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case | Latest India News





The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has contacted the United States via a formal channel, requesting assistance in retrieving data deleted from actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s email and social media accounts in order to understand if it Something happened in the past that could be related to June. On December 14, 2020, the day he was found dead in his Mumbai apartment, people familiar with the development said.

The information was sought under the MLAT (Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty) from Google and Facebook, headquartered in California, asking them to share details of any chats, emails or messages deleted from the actor so that investigators can analyze the content.

India and the United States have an MLAT under which both parties can access information in any national investigation, which might not otherwise be possible. While the Home Office (MHA) is the central authority in India to receive or share this information under the MLAT, the Attorney General’s Office processes this information in the United States.

An officer, who did not want to be named, said: We don’t want to leave any details before finalizing the case. We want to know if there are any discussions or deleted messages in particular that could be useful in this case.

The development means that finalizing the Sushant Singhs death investigation may take a little longer, as information sharing through MLATs is a tedious process.

The first agency explained in a statement last year that it was looking at the case from all angles. Among the angles he explores are the complicity of suicide charges against Rhea Chakraborty, as claimed by the Rajputs family; and if the actor took the plunge under any professional pressure, nepotism in Bollywood, etc.

Sending the request to the United States is part of this exercise only, as we don’t want to miss any aspect, said a second officer, asking not to be named.

Senior lawyer Vikas Singh, who represents the Sushant Singhs family, appreciated CBI’s sending of a request to Google and Facebook. He said: I’m not surprised because they (CBI) want to do a full investigation before they finalize the case. There is a lot of mystery behind Sushant Singh’s death like there are no eyewitnesses or camera footage to show what happened and I think CBI is trying to find a suitable lead.

As HT reported on June 14 this year, the CBI, with the help of experts, is also doing a detailed psychiatric assessment to assess Singh’s state of mind prior to his death. It also reviewed reports shared by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14. Rajput’s father, KK Singh, filed a complaint with Patna police against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents and her brother, Showik, on June 25. The CBI resumed the investigation in August 2020 by order of the Supreme Court. Two other agencies, the Anti-Fraud Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC), are also investigating different aspects of the case.

A medical board from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) concluded in September 2020, after studying the autopsy and visceral reports, that the actor’s death was a case of suicide.

Mumbai police, who initially investigated the death, had also ruled out any foul play.

