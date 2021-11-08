Covid Travel: US reopens borders to fully vaccinated UK travelers





NS

He said the United States reopened its borders to British visitors who were fully vaccinated on Monday, giving significant boost to the travel sector.

Thousands of travelers board the transatlantic plane for the long-awaited reunion with family and friends.

Competitors British Airways and Virgin Atlantic are making simultaneous departures from Heathrow to celebrate the lifting of the travel ban.

Their aircraft will take off from the parallel runway at West London Airport at 8:30 a.m. before flying to New York JFK.

In early 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, then-President Donald Trump banned US visitors from dozens of countries, including the UK, Ireland, 26 Schengen countries in Europe, China, India and South Africa.

Read More US, UK Borders Reopen to Travelers

Virgin takes off from Heathrow at 08:39.

Jeremy Selwyn

Travelers who have been fully vaccinated in the area can enter the United States from Monday.

Lifting the travel ban is very important for UK long-haul airlines, airports and travel agencies that have been hit hard by the virus crisis.

Airlines have increased UK-US flight schedules to meet growing travel demand.

A total of 3,688 international flights are expected this month, according to travel data company Sirium.

This is a 21% increase over October, but a 49% decrease from pre-pandemic levels in November 2019.

According to the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, around 3.8 million Brits visited the US each year before the pandemic.

The United States lags behind Spain in overseas destinations that vacationers say they plan to visit, according to a survey of 2,000 UK consumers commissioned by travel trade organization Abta.

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said reopening the US border is a moment to celebrate after more than 600 days of separation.

Jeremy Selwyn

He went on to say: A transatlantic link is essential to the recovery of the UK economy. This is why we have long called for the safe reopening of the UK-US travel route.

Now we must be optimistic and put trade and tourism on track so that friends and family can connect once again.

Virgin Atlantic’s Shai Weiss said: America has been our heartland for more than 37 years, and without the Atlantic, we are simply not Virgin.

We’re steadily increasing our flights to destinations such as Boston, New York, Orlando, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, and we look forward to seeing our customers fly safely to their beloved American cities and reconnect with their loved ones and colleagues.

The US-Young task force was launched in June with the goal of opening travel.

US President Joe Biden announced in September that the US would reopen its borders.

Transport Minister Grant Shoppes said it was a significant moment as transatlantic travel has long been at the heart of British Airways.

Jeremy Selwyn

The Cabinet Secretary added that the very important UK-US flight route will help develop plans to boost the economy, create UK jobs and reduce carbon emissions from flying.

Foreign travelers entering by air must not only be fully vaccinated, but also provide evidence that a negative coronavirus test performed within 3 days of travel or that they have recovered from the virus in the past 3 months.

Travelers who have not been vaccinated are exempted on a limited basis.

Children are exempt from vaccination obligations, but children aged 2-17 must be tested for coronavirus 3-5 days after arrival.

Fully vaccinated people traveling from the US to the UK should be tested on or before the second day of arrival.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/us-reopens-border-uk-travellers-covid-vaccination-b964896.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos