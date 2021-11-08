US land border reopens on November 8: 5 things to know before you go





Breadcrumb Trail Links World Travel Reopening Canada News National Plus Reopening Canada Local News International Travel

Canadians crossing a land border into the United States must be fully immunized, but do not have to prove they are negative for COVID-19.

Author of the article:

Postmedia News Travelers line up to enter Canada after border restrictions were relaxed to allow fully vaccinated U.S. residents, after the coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19) forced an unprecedented 16-month ban that , according to many companies, crippled them at the Peace Arch border crossing in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada on August 9, 2021. Photo by JENNIFER GAUTHIER / X07099 Article content

Monday is a big day for Canadians and Americans. It was then that the government of US President Joe Bidens lifted travel restrictions, allowing Canadians to cross the border by car as long as they are fully immunized.

Advertising

This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article

If you’re planning to cross the border for shopping or a vacation, here are five things to know before you go:

1. The land border between the United States and Canada closed in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, allowing only essential travel to cross the line (mainly truckers). In August, Canada changed course and began allowing Americans to cross the border as long as they could prove they were negative for COVID-19. If they were not vaccinated, they had to go into quarantine. Beginning at midnight Sunday, the United States will open its land borders and ferry crossings to Canadians.

2. Canadian citizens and permanent residents must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to cross the United States land border, but they will not be required to take a pre-departure test if using a land crossing. You must pass a test before departure if you are flying.

Advertising

This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article

3. Be patient. There will likely be long lines and U.S. Customs and Border Protection say visitors should expect delays. Border officers will ask to see a provincial or federal vaccination passport with a QR code.

4. Remember that when you return to Canada, you will have to navigate a myriad of rules to keep the Public Health Agency of Canada happy. Currently, most travelers aged five and over must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test performed within 72 hours of arriving at the Canadian border. Antigenic tests, often called rapid tests, are not accepted. Travelers can also enter Canada if they have proof of a previous positive molecular test between 14 and 180 days. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is calling on Ottawa to drop the costly molecular testing requirement, which can cost between $ 150 and $ 250.

Advertising

This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article

In addition to testing, returning travelers to Canada should use the ArriveCan app to record their trip details and upload proof of vaccination. Anyone who does not have a mobile phone can use the website.

Canadians who test positive for COVID-19 in the United States are still allowed to enter the country. A PHSA official at the border will determine where you will quarantine.

5. During most of the pandemic, Canadians were able to travel to the United States by air subject to the rules in the state they visited. Starting Monday, all travelers to the United States must show proof of their vaccination status before boarding along with a negative COVID-19 test result.

[email protected]

Point Roberts Tries To Help Canadians Come Back With A Measure To Cover COVID Testing Costs COVID-19: Which BC Ski Areas Need COVID-19 Vaccination This Season? ‘It’s gonna be crazy’: Snowbirds at campsite eager to reopen US border PCR testing requirements at the border need to be reconsidered: Tam COVID-19: Federal government lifts cruise ship ban but does not advise against no traveling on it

Get the latest COVID-19 news delivered to your inbox on weekday evenings at 7 p.m. by signing up for our newsletter here.

Advertising

This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article

We apologize, but this video failed to load.

Share this article on your social network Advertising

This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Sign up to receive daily news from the Vancouver Sun, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.

By clicking the subscribe button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for registering!

A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder.

The next issue of Vancouver Sun Headline News will be in your inbox soon.

We encountered a problem while registering. Try Again

comments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/the-u-s-land-border-reopens-on-monday-here-are-5-things-to-know-before-you-go The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos