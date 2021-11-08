7 things to know about Covid today as UK government warns of Christmas restrictions





Here are the coronavirus headlines for Monday, November 8th. Charity organization Rape Crisis England and Wales says the Covid-19 pandemic has “exacerbated the trauma” of survivors of sexual abuse.

Rape Crisis Representatives in England and Wales said the pandemic “only added to the dizzying number of challenges already faced by rape victims and support services”.

The charity said victims and survivors are “experiencing trauma that is exacerbated by containment quarantines, epidemic-related bereavements, job instability and everyday pressures”.

The charity reports that service to its 39 centers has grown to approximately 75,000 people, an increase of 14& over the past 12 months. Also, the waiting list for a conversation with a counselor or therapist reached an all-time high of 10,000, double the number recorded four years ago.

According to Holding It Together, rape crisis centers have provided more than one million professional assistance, including advocacy, emotional support and counseling, in the past 12 months, a 41% increase over the previous year.

“To victims and survivors of child sexual abuse, rape and all forms of sexual violence, and to the rape crisis centers that support them, Covid-19 has added to the dizzying number of challenges already faced,” the report said.

“The pandemic was another crisis that superimposed several long-term crises that already existed. Gender inequality and the resulting endemic sexual and sexual assault and abuse, chronic lack of funding and short-term service referrals, and a complete collapse of the criminal justice system.”

Jayne Butler, Chief Executive Officer of Rape Crisis England and Wales, said: “Our COVID-19 report demonstrates the resilience and persistence of workers and rape crisis centers that have rapidly increased service provision to meet user demand.

“The report makes it clear that victims and survivors need access to professional sexual assault and abuse services more than ever.”

US and UK reopen borders to fully vaccinated visitors

In an important boost to the travel sector, the first flight full of vaccinated UK passengers departs today for the first time since the travel ban was introduced.

Thousands of travelers will board the transatlantic plane for the long-awaited reunion with family and friends.

Rival airlines British Airways and Virgin Atlanticare operate simultaneous departures from Heathrow Airport on parallel runways at 8:30 a.m. before flying to New York JFK.

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said reopening the US border is a “moment to celebrate” after “more than 600 days of separation.”

He continued, “The transatlantic link is essential to the UK’s economic recovery. This is why we have long called for the safe reopening of the UK-US travel route.

“We now have to be optimistic and put trade and tourism on track so that friends and family can connect once again.”

Virgin Atlantic’s opponent Shai Weiss said: “America has been our heartland for more than 37 years, and without the Atlantic, we wouldn’t be Virgin.

“We are steadily increasing our flights to destinations such as Boston, New York, Orlando, Los Angeles and San Francisco, and we look forward to seeing our customers fly safely to their beloved American cities and reconnect with their loved ones and colleagues.”

UK government warns of Christmas covid restrictions during booster jab push

The government has warned of Christmas Covid restrictions, urging people to use booster jabs amid waning resistance. Health Minister Sajid Javid said it was “a national mission” to get people to recharge.

Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency’s chief medical adviser said the number of deaths in the vaccinated population is rising as protections weaken.

Ministers are also considering changing the rules, so those who didn’t get a top-up jab could face travel restrictions. Javid said young relatives should urge eligible parents and grandparents to accept offers of boosters and flu vaccines. .

“We know that immunity starts to weaken after six months, especially in the elderly and vulnerable people, and additional vaccines will enhance protection to keep people safe during the winter.

“I strongly urge anyone eligible to receive a Covid-19 booster or flu vaccine to accept the offer as soon as possible.

“And if you haven’t gotten your first and second vaccines yet, it’s not too late. The NHS will always welcome you with open arms.”

Big Bird condemns advocacy for Covid-19 vaccine

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is leading the condemnation of certified conservatives advocating a coronavirus vaccine for children.

The update on Big Bird’s immunization status came as the United States announced approval of a low-dose vaccine for children 5-11 years of age.

According to the show, the 6.5-year-old Big Bird announced the vaccination via Twitter.

“It’s government propaganda for a five-year-old,” the senator said.

But the yellow giant was backed by the president who tweeted, “Goodbye, @BigBird. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your entire neighborhood safe.”

Senior doctor urges pregnant women to vaccinate

A senior doctor urged pregnant women to get the coronavirus vaccine “as soon as possible” to protect themselves and their babies.

Prof. Adam Finn, member of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization, told BBC News that unvaccinated pregnant women “should not postpone vaccination until the end of pregnancy and should be vaccinated during pregnancy.”

His call came last week when the family of a woman who died before getting a chance to hold her newborn daughter begged people to give her a jab.

Professor Finn told the BBC: “We now know that pregnant women have a much higher risk of serious illness than non-pregnant women of their age, which of course increases the risk and risk of premature birth for the child.

“Therefore, pregnant women everywhere, come forward, get vaccinated, and protect yourself and your baby as soon as possible.

“There is no described risk and a very large number of pregnant women today have received this vaccine without any reports of miscarriage or fetal damage or injury.

“So far, there is no evidence of a vaccine’s risk, but there is a lot of evidence of a real risk of infection.”

Boosters have been administered to 10 million people so far

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said 10 million people in the UK have requested a booster so far.

He announced via his Twitter account. “We know that vaccine immunity weakens over time, so boosters are very important to protect you and your loved ones during the winter.

“As soon as you are called, take this lifesaving jab.”

Auckland to lift lockdown starting this month

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the lockdown in New Zealand’s largest city is expected to end at the end of this month and some coronavirus restrictions will be eased from Tuesday.

Auckland was in lockdown for nearly three months after the outbreak of the delta strain. The outbreak has grown to more than 4,500 cases with around 150 new infections reported each day over the past week.

Ardern said on Monday that the city’s immunization rates for the city’s people aged 12 and over improved, allowing restrictions to continue to be reduced.

“Auckland has reached 90% primary and 80% secondary dosing over the weekend and is now weeks away from 90% double dosing,” Ardern said.

“So we’re easing reopenings while still raising that rate higher.”

Starting tomorrow, Auckland’s retail stores, shopping malls, libraries, museums and zoos can also reopen. Outdoor gatherings will increase from 10 to 25 people.

Other facilities such as gyms and cinemas will remain closed and many Aucklanders will continue to work from home.

