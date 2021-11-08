US Now Facing Biggest Border Security Crisis “We’ve Ever Seen”: National Border Patrol Council Chairman





National Border Patrol Council Chairman Brandon Judd said on Sunday that the United States now finds itself in the “greatest crisis we have ever seen” over border security, arguing that it is because the Biden administration rescinded all immigration policies of former President Trump.

“Whenever we release people in the United States while awaiting a hearing indicating that they are [illegal immigrants] weren’t going to show up, were going to smuggle tons of people through our borders illegally, ”Judd told Fox News Live on Sunday.

“It’s this magnet that draws people here and as long as this magnet exists people are going to keep coming.”

“If we hold people in custody, pending deportation or an asylum hearing, people stop coming,” he continued. “This has been proven in the context of migrant protection protocols.”

Judd went on to explain that the Biden administration “sadly removed everything President Trump has done that was in fact beneficial to border security” and, as a result, opened the floodgates. “We were now in the biggest crisis we have ever seen in border security,” said Judd.

President Biden abandoned a number of immigration policies of his predecessor, which included building walls and having asylum seekers stay in Mexico instead of the United States while they wait for their cases to be understood. These measures have led to a record increase in the number of migrants, including unaccompanied minors, which has strained the capacities of immigration centers.

Judd argued that there had been an “explosion” of illegal immigrants in the country “and that it was simply caused by Biden’s policies.”

Judd also argued on Sunday that President Biden was not open to the American people.

Senior White House adviser Cedric Richmond on Sunday neither confirmed nor denied that the Biden administration would make payments to illegal immigrants separated from their children under the Trump administration, but insisted the president Biden was aware of the situation despite seemingly conflicting comments on the matter.

On Wednesday, Biden had denied that a report of possible payments of $ 450,000 to people separated from their families was real, leading the ACLU to claim it “may not have been fully informed “of what the Ministry of Justice was doing. On Saturday, the president spoke in favor of the payments.

“Presidents in the loop,” Richmond told “Fox News Sunday,” noting that Biden has always said his Justice Department will be independent.

Biden’s claim that the payments weren’t real came in response to a question from Fox News’s Peter Doocy, who asked if they would encourage illegal immigration.

“If you keep sending that garbage, yes. But that’s not true,” Biden replied.

On Saturday, however, Biden said that a legal or illegal immigrant “would deserve some sort of compensation, regardless of the circumstances” if he was separated from his child.

“The dollar amount may be a little different, but the fact remains, they are in talks for payments to these families and President Biden could have walked out and he could have told the American public and he didn’t. “said Judd on Sunday. .

He went on to say that he was “concerned about anything this administration is saying right now just because it hasn’t been received.”

Judd said the administration did not disclose the number of people released in the United States, the number of people crossing the border illegally, or the number of people arrested with criminal records.

“They are not open to the American public and the American public has a right to know exactly what is going on and until this administration is in fact open to all of these things, we have reason to be skeptical of everything. what they tell us about border security, ”argued Judd.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.

