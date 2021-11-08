The US border reopens to Canadians on Monday, November 8





The Canada-U.S. Border will reopen to non-essential travelers on Monday, November 8. Here’s how the extended shutdown impacted western Washington border communities.

BLAINE, Washington Washington’s border with Canada will reopen on Monday, November 8, after more than a year and a half closed to non-essential travelers.

Canada and the United States have agreed to temporarily close the border in March 2020 in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Canadian border reopened to vaccinated US travelers in August, but the Biden administration chose to keep the US border closed as COVID-19 cases remained high.

In October, the Biden administration announced it would reopen the U.S. border to vaccinated international travelers as vaccination rates increased globally.

Many communities in Washington have been severely impacted by the abrupt cessation of tourism to Canada. The prolonged shutdown has removed a vital source of income for several border towns.

It stands to reason that the border crossing data would reflect a steep drop in crossings after the March 2020 border crossings fell 95% compared to most ports of entry, but what can the numbers tell us about it? impact of the closure on our state

Here’s a look at the data before and after the border closed at four Washington border crossings called the Cascade Gateway.

Blaine

Before the border closed, the Blaine Peace Arch saw more than 258,000 bus passengers, more than 3,000,000 passenger vehicles and more than 700,000 passengers cross the border in 2019, according to statistics from the Bureau of transport.

For 2020, the number of bus passengers fell 88% to just over 30,000. The number of passenger vehicles fell 80% to 784,000, and passengers fell more than 83% to 1 , 3 million people crossing the border at Peace Arch that year.

For the data available in 2021, only 232,000 passengers and 176,000 passenger cars have crossed the border in Blaine so far.

On the monetary side, the Blaine border closure had a significant impact on the overall economy of Whatcom County, according to a report by the Border Policy Research Institute (BPRI) based at Western Washington University.

The latest comprehensive data shows that while the hospitality and tourism industry has suffered nationwide, the Whatcom County industry has not only lost money from Canadian tourists, but domestic travelers as well. stopping en route to Canada.

For the period between March and September 2020, an estimate from the BPRI suggests that Whatcom County suffered a loss of more than 506,000 tourists compared to a typical year.

Job losses at restaurants in Whatcom County over the same period in 2020 amounted to 70% of staff on average, according to the report. During the same period nationally, the industry lost 49% of jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

According to data from the International Mobility and Trade Corridors Program (IMTC) for Whatcom County, most crossings experienced slight reductions in commercial vehicle traffic. Blaine saw a 9% reduction in commercial truck traffic between 2019 and 2020.

Another town in Whatcom County, Point Roberts, has seen a much more severe reduction in trade activity across the border.

Point Roberts

Point Roberts, an American enclave surrounded by water on three sides and 80 kilometers from the nearest American city, has been cut off from its only land border for more than a year and a half.

Although Americans were allowed to return to Canada several months ago, this has brought little relief to the isolated city which relies on visiting Canadians to keep its economy afloat.

According to the Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce, 85% of the city’s economy is driven by Canadian businesses. The number of people entering Point Roberts has fallen from nearly 1.5 million in 2019 to just 43,000 in 2021, according to the US Department of Transportation.

A conservative chamber of commerce estimate suggests that the economic benefits of travelers fell between 2019 and 2021 by nearly $ 28 million. As of June 30, travelers are expected to have spent just $ 870,000 in the city.

Commercial vehicle traffic itself fell 67% at Point Roberts between 2019 and 2020, according to IMTC data. The average drop in commercial truck traffic for all Washington border crossings was only 5% on average.

Point Roberts’ only grocery store was at risk of closing before the state sent $ 100,000 in emergency aid from its strategic reserves.

Lynden and Sumas

Lynden had one bus crossing at its border with Canada throughout 2020, making it the lowest in the country.

The crossing also saw an 81% decrease in the number of passenger vehicles compared to 2019.

Overall, Lynden saw an 8% drop in northbound commercial traffic between 2019 and 2020 and a 14% decline in the southbound direction.

While most border crossings saw a slight decrease in the number of commercial vehicles, the Sumas border crossing in Abbotsford-Huntington saw no decrease in commercial truck traffic, according to IMTC data. The value of imports to Sumas also increased by 17%, perhaps suggesting that some goods may use different ports of entry than they previously did, according to the report.

However, there has been an 80% decrease in the number of personal vehicles crossing the Sumas border. Despite a similar decrease in pedestrian traffic, the border has consistently seen the second-highest number of pedestrians entering Canada from the United States, with 11,390. So far in 2021, 780 pedestrians have crossed the Sumas border, according to the reports. latest data available.

The cascade bridge

At the four border crossings, passenger traffic fell 81% between 2019 and 2020. Each crossing saw a 75-85% drop in the number of passenger vehicles in each direction, according to IMTC data.

While trends for 2020 cannot speak to pre-pandemic border crossing behaviors, data for the next few years could reveal how Americans and Canadians travel differently in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

