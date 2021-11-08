Monday morning UK news briefing: Matt Hancock intervenes in the jab





Meanwhile, the head of NHS Providers argued that more Covid lockdowns shouldn’t be needed because health care must learn to “live with” the virus.

Chris Hobson, an organization negotiating with the Department of Health on behalf of the NHS Trust, said the epidemic would soon be considered “endemic,” but warned that hospital bed occupancy had already reached winter levels.

Vacationers will not be able to enter their winter ski destinations as the NHS app doesn’t record additional jabs as record numbers of booster covid vaccinations are recorded in the UK.

The travel director warned that the omission could deny winter snow-seeking vacationers access to the country, which currently requires three shots.

PS: A Scottish nightclub is successfully circumventing the SNP’s vaccine passport regulations by furnishing its dancefloor, leading to claims that its plan has been thrown into “an absurd mess”.

UK Prepares to Abolish Customs Law of NI Protocol

The UK stands ready to invoke Article 16 and change the law to eliminate customs inspections required by the Northern Ireland Protocol before Christmas. Ministers are already working on legislative changes to customs regulations in a move to show the EU that the UK is seriously changing its current trade agreements. A UK decision on whether Article 16 applies will be made at the end of November. The move is widely expected in both Brussels and London and will lead to a month of official talks. But political editor Ben Riley-Smith understands that the UK plans to simultaneously submit a second bill to Parliament to reduce customs inspections and change the law before Christmas.

IRA cheerleader’s stepdaughter in The Crown

It’s a cast that can frown on the hallways of Buckingham Palace and beyond. The stepdaughter of self-proclaimed cheerleader Roy Greenslade for the IRA on Fleet Street has been cast as a descendant of the Mountbatten family in The Crown. A member of the Mountbatten family was murdered by a terrorist group in one of the most notorious atrocities. When 51-year-old Natasha McElhone was selected for the role of the Countess of Mountbatten, questions were raised as to whether the Crown was appropriately cast in the fifth season of the award-winning series.

Today’s Political Cartoon

Watch Blower’s cartoon of the day covering a row about college funding. Matt is away.

Also in the news: other headlines of the day

defense | A Russian reconnaissance ship has been rarely seen tracking a British Navy aircraft carrier off the coast of Oman. The vessel was found moored in Muscat alongside a Dutch frigate accompanied by HMS Queen Elizabeth and other frigates for the first deployment of Britain’s new Carrier Strike Group. Thought to be the Kildin, a Russian Moma-class spy ship, the ship is believed by NATO officials to act as electronic eavesdroppers. Defense and security editor Dominic Nicholls explains the intent.

Worldwide: Gig Crush wrappers have a history.

American rapper Travis Scott, who made headlines at a Houston concert in which eight people died of unrequited love, has been convicted twice on previous shows for encouraging fans to jump over security barriers and rush the stage. US correspondent Jamie Johnson is likely to face the question of why he continued to perform for 37 minutes after being rushed to the “mass casualty incident” on Friday despite police and firefighters calling out “stop the show” reported that there is a possibility. Listening.

