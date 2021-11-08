British Conservative Party charged with selling parliamentary seats





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government faces new arguments against favoritism and corruption amid a backlash from lawmakers and the public over efforts to rewrite lobbying rules and protect ruling Conservative MPs from criticism.

According to a survey by The Sunday Times and Open Democracy, a series of donors who had donated at least $3 million to the Conservative Party on Sunday and served as the party’s treasurer ran for the Senate.

According to the report, over the past 20 years, 16 of the party’s key treasurers have been offered seats in the UK Senate.

This includes Sir Peter Crudas, who took a seat after Johnson rejected the Senate appointment committee’s advice.

According to reports, his significant contributions to the Conservative Party included a payment of $50,000 for the Johnsons 2019 Party Leadership Campaign.

Only Israeli-born art museum owner Ehud Sheleg, who donated $3.8 million to the party and was the most recent treasurer, has not yet received an offer from a colleague after leaving her job two months ago, the report said.

Commenting on the report, Shelegs’ lawyers said his donation to the Conservatives was “for ideological support, not because he wanted a colleague.” They said he had “never been offered a colleague from the party and did not expect to do so in the future.”

In February 2019, a survey published on the website Finance Uncovered, also worked on by The Times of Israel, found that Ehud Sheleg’s brother and business partner, Ran Sheleg, joined a binary options company called BinaryAffiliates.com. Several fraudulent binary options platforms.

6. Ehud Shelek, 4.2m British-Israel, born in Tel Aviv. @BorisJohnson nominated as Treasurer for @Conservatives. According to @PrivateEyeNews, he hosted the Russian ambassador at the height of the Crimean invasion. He is the director of an art gallery in London. pic.twitter.com/C6duVJtIu

— RH (@R_LONDON_H) July 21, 2020

Since the Conservative Party came to power in 2010, in aggregate, successive prime ministers have made 22 of the party’s main financial supporters, including the finance minister, barons, according to a Sunday Times report.

The bombshell report comes after Conservative MP Owen Paterson’s intra-party standards committee report on illegal lobbying last week, after the UK government tore up a rulebook on how to crack down on lawmakers’ ethical negligence.

The former environment minister was found to have repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials from two companies paying more than 100,000 ($140,000, 120,000 euros).

Congressional Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone said last month that Patterson made government payments in 2016 and 2017 on behalf of two companies that paid salaries to clinical diagnostics company Randox and meat processing company Lynns Country Foods. He said he was lobbying.

The Commons Standards Committee said Patterson’s actions were a gruesome example of paid advocacy and recommended a 30-day suspension, which could trigger a by-election.

But Johnson ordered lawmakers to vote instead to overhaul Congress’s internal disciplinary process.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement on his first day of work in Downing Street, London, after recovering after being admitted to the intensive care unit for COVID-19 on April 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)

Patterson did not have the right to appeal to him from the committee, arguing that the investigation was a factor in the suicide of his wife last year.

The opposition has promised to boycott the new procedure. Union members shouted “shame,” and one Labor MP waved a wad of bills from a government bench.

Following public outrage over the move, the government withdrew on Thursday, saying the proposed disciplinary reforms would not apply to Paterson’s case and new discussions are scheduled for this Monday.

The bill reinstated a Conservative rebel as aide to minister and denied business minister Kwasi Kwarteng’s comments calling for the resignation of independent standards commissioner Stone.

But in doing so, Paterson swore to quit his loathing and to stay in office, out of “the world of brutal politics.”

A spokeswoman for Johnson said the vote was “a very serious and detrimental moment for Parliament” and a vote that risks harm to the UK’s international community and “is fully aware of the power of the feelings of members of Parliament about it.” reputation.

British Parliamentarian Owen Paterson is seen outside the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, 22 October 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

“It’s an unbelievable 24 hours, even by this government’s chaotic standards,” said Labor leader Kier Starmer after Paterson resigned. Yesterday Boris Johnson forced his legislators to break the rules of the standard of public life in a truly cursed indictment against Prime Minister Lee and the corrupt government he leads.”

Starmer argued that Johnson “must now apologize to the whole country for this filthy attempt to cover up a misdemeanor of a friend.”

Seat sales and lobby episodes in the Senate are the most recent events fueling claims that Johnson and his government don’t follow rules that apply to everyone else. Interior Minister Pretty Patel was able to keep her job after it was revealed that she had harassed her employees. Johnson himself has been criticized for allowing Conservative donors to finance repairs to the prime minister’s residence.

